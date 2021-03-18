Rounding up all Raiders free agency action so far with contract numbers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free Agency officially opened today after a couple of days of the negotiating period. It was a busy day leading right up to the 1 pm deadline and continuing throughout the day. It’s a lot to keep track of, so let us do it for you.

Additions

DE Yannick Ngakoue — Two-year, $26 million

WR John Brown — One-year, $3.5 million

DL Solomon Thomas — One-year, up to $5 million

DT Quinton Jefferson — One-year, $3.25 million

Re-signed

G Denzelle Good — Two-year, $8.36 million

G Richie Incognito — One-year, $2.62 million

DT Johnathan Hankins — TBD

LB Nicholas Morrow — One-year, $5 million

WR Zay Jones — TBD

LS Trent Sieg — Three-year deal

Tendered

DT Kendal Vickers — ERFA $780K

QB Nathan Peterman — Original round RFA $2.13 million

S Dallin Leavitt — ERFA $780K

K Daniel Carlson — 2nd round $3.8 million

Cuts/trades

C Rodney Hudson — Traded to Cardinals for a third-round pick.

T Trent Brown — Traded to Patriots for a swap of late 2022 picks.

WR Tyrell Williams — Cut, signed one-year, $4.7 million deal with Lions

DB Lamarcus Joyner — Cut

RG Gabe Jackson — Traded to the Seahawks for a 2021 5th round pick

Lost in FA

WR Nelson Agholor — Signed two-year, $22 million with Patriots

DE Takkarist McKinley — Signed one-year, $4 million with Browns

DT Maliek Collins — Signed one-year, $6 million with Texans

RB Devontae Booker — Signed two-year, $6 million with Giants

Unsigned

FS Erik Harris

CB Nevin Lawson

DE Vic Beasley

LB Raekwon McMillan

DT Chris Smith

LB Kyle Wilber

TE Derek Carrier

RB Theo Riddick

CB Daryl Worley

TE Jason Witten (retired)

OT Sam Young

Recommended Stories