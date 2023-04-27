Rounding up Jets picks among final media mocks

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. Thursday is the big day which means final mocks have been submitted and locked in. Which direction does the media believe the Jets will go with the No. 15 pick? Is an offensive lineman a guarantee? Let’s round up some of the final mocks across the web and see what they think.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

“Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown are back in the fold, but the chances of both starting all 17 games for the Jets are slim. Jones would provide immediate and important depth at a key position.”

Mel Kiper, ESPN - Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

“With Richardson off the board as a trade target for the Vikings, I’m going to stick to my original thinking for the Jets. Skoronski would make a ton of sense as a guard/tackle hybrid. I think he could be an All-Pro guard.”

Todd McShay, ESPN - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

“Despite moving back two spots in the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets can still get him one of the top three tackles as a much-needed boost to the protection. Jones was only a full-time starter for one season at Georgia, but he didn’t allow a single sack in 15 starts in 2022. He has the size, length and quickness to solve the Jets’ growing issues at tackle and keep their new 39-year-old quarterback upright.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

“My comparison for Skoronski was Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Both guys have the ability to play inside or outside. They would play next to each other one way or another with the Jets.”

Bucky Brooks, NFL Network - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

“With Aaron Rodgers on his way to the Jets, the team needs to upgrade its offensive line to keep the four-time MVP upright and protected.”

Danny Kelly, The Ringer - Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

"The Jets beef up their offensive line with Skoronski, a technical and rugged blocker who could play either guard or tackle for New York. Wherever he ends up, the former Northwestern standout gives the Jets the opportunity to field their five best players on the line."

Josh Norris, Underdog Fantasy - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

“Too many draft insiders with deep connections to the Jets have put Broderick Jones at this spot for me not to pay attention.”

