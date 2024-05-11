Round Rock gold medalist Xavier Drumgoole voted Austin-area Boys Athlete of the Week

High School Athlete of the Week polls

Round Rock triple jumper Xavier Drumgoole, who defended his Class 6A state title by winning his second straight gold medal at the UIL state track and field meet, was voted the Covert Chevrolet Bastrop Austin-Area Boys Athlete of the Week for April 29 through May 4.

Drumgoole received 44.4% of the vote. Wimberley golfer Jaxon Donaldson, Bowie baseball player Ryder Melsa, Westwood baseball player Ridge Morgan and Georgetown distance runner Joseph Wienen also were candidates. Hutto baseball player Julian Maese won the previous poll, for April 22-27.

The American-Statesman will have a weekly vote for Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week throughout the academic year.

Round Rock's Xavier Drumgoole earned his second straight triple jump gold medal at the state track and field meet May 4 at Myers Stadium.

