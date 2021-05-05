Late-Round RBs With League-Winning Upside









We think we know a lot in the weeks after the NFL Draft.

All eventualities have come to pass in the draft’s seven rounds. All our questions about who lands where have been answered. It’s a window of clarity for fantasy footballers are months of stumbling through a thick fog of uncertainty.

By August, we realize we knew nothing -- or close to nothing -- about how things would play out for certain teams or players in the draft’s aftermath. The fog had only dissipated, not vanished. There were still murderous ghost pirates lurking around every corner.

What we have today is a (much) better sense of which NFL backfields to target with middle and late-round picks, which teams provide the sort of environment that should prove conducive to rushing production. For now, much of that production can be given to a team’s starter, backs going in the first two or three rounds of fantasy drafts. But we’re only a dash of chaos away from that starter’s role transferring to a running back available in the latter half of fantasy drafts. And that's what turns a late-round back into a league-winning player.

This, of course, is the basis of the Zero RB strategy. Slowly whittling down the best Zero RB backfields is a worthwhile exercise, and one that will evolve over the next three months. Because our late-round running back options are always plentiful, knowing which offenses to prioritize can better hone our antifragile draft strategy.

Offensive Line Continuity Matters

When I’m fiending for an analytics-driven evaluation of an NFL offensive line, I go to Thomas Emerick, who’s carved out a lovely little niche as a knower of all things o-line. Emerick, whose work can be found at Rotoviz, has taken deep dives into how the continuity of an offensive line affects the runners getting carries behind those lines.

Check out Emerick’s data-centric musings for a more complete understanding. But it (mostly) boils down to this: Since 2012, most of the league’s top-ranked offenses return close to four offensive line starters and most of the lowest-ranked offenses average fewer than three offensive line incumbents. It’s fairly intuitive. Offensive lines in constant flux -- losing guys to free agency, for example -- don’t usually create an ideal rushing environment.

Without boring you with the details of which offensive lineman landed on which team this offseason, I’ll give a brief rundown of o-lines that will head into the 2021 season with the most continuity, per Emerick: the Jets, Dolphins, Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Cardinals, Panthers, Bucs, Washington, Broncos, Saints, 49ers, and Bills. Offensive lines going into the season with little or no continuity from 2020 include Kansas City, Atlanta, Vegas, Baltimore, and Cincinnati (some cases, like in Cincy, this is undoubtedly a positive development). The rest of the league falls into a middle ground reserved for teams that have some, but not much, o-line turnover.

Offensive line continuity is hardly a skeleton key -- it shouldn’t be an outsized factor in how we evaluate the best rushing environments for fantasy purposes. It should, however, play a role in deciding which backfields to target late in drafts.

The Run Establishers

It’s important to know which offenses are most committed to establishing the run like it’s 1981. Offensive philosophies, as we saw with the Bills in 2020, sometimes shift dramatically from year to year. Such massive changes in how an offense operates aren’t terribly common though, and as long as key players and coaches stay in place, we can consider the previous season’s run-pass split data to be a reliable guide to pinpointing the run heaviest offenses in the coming season.

Below is a look at teams’ neutral rushing rates, rushing attempts, rushing success, and the percentage of touchdowns that came on the ground in 2020. We examine neutral rush rates because it gives us a good idea of how a team wants to operate on offense -- not when they’re way ahead or chasing points in the second half.

Team Neutral rush rate Rushing attempts Rush success rate Rush TD % Ravens 55% 555 (1st) 56% (4th) 45.6 (6th) Patriots 51% 502 (3rd) 55% (t-5th) 55.6% (1st) Vikings 50% 468 (8th) 52% (t-8th) 36.4% (18th) Titans 50% 521 (2nd) 57% (3rd) 41.3% (12th) Browns 47% 495 (4th) 51% (t-10th) 41.4% (11th) Jets 46% 406 (21st) 49% (t-23rd) 34.6% (20th) Broncos 46% 442 (13th) 45% (30th) 37.1% (17th) Raiders 46% 457 (11th) 52% (t-8th) 41.7% (10th) 49ers 45% 437 (14th) 47% (t-28th) 42.2% (9th) Cardinals 45% 479 (6th) 52% (t-8th) 44.9% (7th) Giants 45% 399 (26th) 48% (26th) 48.2% (5th)

Much of this data reinforces why we’re pursuing the late-round backs we’re pursuing. Any guy gets the nod as the primary back for Baltimore, New England, Tennessee, Cleveland, Minnesota, and other run heavy teams is (likely) going to get a chance to succeed in an offense that desperately wants to establish the run.

Gus Edwards is rightfully becoming the Zero RB poster child, and for good reason. Edwards will have weekly usefulness behind J.K. Dobbins and comes with as much upside as any late-round back in the case of a Dobbins injury. A decent pass catcher, Edwards would find himself as the primary back in a run-heavy offense anchored by an offensive line graded by Pro Football Focus last year as the league’s sixth best run blocking line. He’s still available in the 11th round. I’ll have absurd levels of Gus Bus exposure in 2021. Justice Hill, who's locked into the No. 3 role in the Ravens backfield, would emerge as a mouth watering target if something were to befall Gus Bus or Dobbins.

The eyes of every Zero RB advocate living in their mother’s basement should be set on New England’s backfield this summer. Fourth-round rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson could reportedly make Sony Michel expendable in the coming months. Stevenson would become a top Zero RB priority if Michel were to get the boot this summer. With the oft-injured Damien Harris the only person standing between Stevenson and the early-down banger role (if Michel were released), he would have a crystal clear path to fantasy usefulness. Only five teams had a better run-blocking offensive line than New England in 2020, per PFF.

Kareem Hunt, sadly, is far too pricey to be a traditional Zero RB target. Taking him in the fifth round (RB25) as a bridge back -- while you wait for your late-round guys to pop -- might not be the worst move. Hunt comes with the astronomical upside of serving as the every-down runner behind a Cleveland offensive line graded by Pro Football Focus as 2020’s best run blocking unit. The concept behind Zero RB is to use high-leverage draft picks on positions besides running back though. Whether the fifth round is high-leverage is something of a subjective matter. I wouldn’t quibble with taking Hunt if he were to fall 10-12 picks below his ADP since he saw double-digit touches in 15 of 16 games last year. Hunt is particularly appealing in positive game script: He averaged 13.5 rushing attempts in 2020 Cleveland wins -- nearly four more than in Browns losses.

Alexander Mattison -- available as the RB47 -- continues to profile as a no-brainer Zero RB selection. That the Vikings very much want to run the rock and will return four offensive line starters in 2021 only helps his case. The knock on Mattison is that he’ll provide zero weekly value for you unless and until Dalvin Cook misses time. This is unquestionably Cook’s backfield.

The Raiders piqued my interest before I remembered Jon Gruden blew up his offensive line this offseason. We can’t use much information from 2020 to project what the team’s run blocking -- and offense, in general -- will look like in 2021. Kenyan Drake, available in the ninth round, remains a screaming Zero RB target. The Raiders, for what it’s worth, were PFF’s seventh worst run-blocking offensive line in 2020.

James Conner szn is in full force, whether you like it or not (you don’t). Chase Edmonds mysteriously being regarded as a slam dunk every-down back after Drake’s departure should keep Conner’s ADP (RB40) deflated in the coming months. Good. Conner is likely to inherit most -- or all -- of Drake’s rushing role in Arizona’s offense. Drake, in case you somehow forgot, was tied for first in inside-the-10 rushing attempts, notching ten scores while defenses lived in absolute terror of Kyler Murray’s rushing prowess. That Conner profiles as Just A Guy (JAG) doesn’t matter in the Cardinals Offense, thankfully. The Cardinals deciding against adding a running back in the draft can only be seen as good news for Conner and Edmonds.

We can toss aside any and all tendencies of the moribund 2020 Jets and their vanquished leader, Adam Gase. The team’s revamped offense makes Gang Green’s backfield worlds more appealing than it was a year ago. New York offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who followed Jets head coach Robert Saleh from the Niners, comes from a run-establishing background, learning under Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta and San Francisco. The addition of 2021 second round draft pick Alijah Vera-Tucker and the continued development of Mekhi Becton should give the team’s o-line a solid foundation. North Carolina rookie RB Michael Carter appears to be the favorite to serve as the Jets’ lead back; that’s what best ball drafters are betting on, anyway. Ty Johnson, La’Mical Perine, and Tevin Coleman all have a shot to contribute in the Jets backfield this season, so none of them should be written off by those looking to go Full Zero RB.