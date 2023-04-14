Late-round RB prospect visiting Dolphins ahead of 2023 draft

With less than two weeks until the start of the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins are continuing their scouting of prospects that could help the team in both the present and future.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, Tulsa running back Deneric Prince is the most recent member of the 2023 draft to visit Miami.

Prince spent the last three years at Tulsa after he originally joined Texas A&M out of high school. As a Golden Hurricane, he rushed for 1,728 yards and 14 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per attempt while adding another 162 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions.

At the combine, Prince ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5-foot vertical jump.

While he has the size to be a powerful runner (6-foot and 216 pounds), NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein notes that he doesn’t always run like one due to his decision-making and lack of burst.

The Dolphins re-signed Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed this offseason after they were all set to be free agents, but that shouldn’t stop them from looking to the future and trying to find a draft sleeper at the position.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire