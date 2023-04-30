What round Oklahoma Football stars have been drafted since 2000

The Oklahoma Sooners had five players selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Led by Anton Harrison’s selection in the first round of the draft, the Sooners had a player in each of the first three rounds of the draft.

Oklahoma’s history of success has led to a rich history of draft picks over the years. Since the year 2000, the Sooners have had 19 players selected in the first round, including three first-overall picks and eight top-10 picks.

The last non-quarterback to be taken in the top 10 of the draft was Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson also represented the last offensive lineman taken in the first round of the draft until Harrison was selected on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at each Oklahoma Sooners draft pick since the year 2000 and what round each player was taken.

First Round

Apr 22, 2009; New York, NY, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (Oklahoma) as the third overall pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2010 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall. Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

2023: Anton Harrison (Jaguars)

2020: CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) and Kenneth Murray (Chargers)

2019: Kyler Murray (Cardinals) and Marquise Brown (Ravens)

2018: Baker Mayfield (Browns)

2013: Lane Johnson (Eagles)

2010: Sam Bradford (Rams), Gerald McCoy (Bucs), Trent Williams (Washington), and Jermaine Gresham (Bengals)

2007: Adrian Peterson (Vikings)

2006: Davin Joseph (Bucs)

2005: Jammal Brown (Saints) and Mark Clayton (Ravens)

2004: Tommie Harris (Bears)

2003: Andre Woolfolk (Titans)

2002: Roy Williams (Cowboys)

2000: Stockar McDougle (Lions)

Second Round

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 05: Trey Smith #65 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Creed Humphrey #52 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs walk to the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

2023: Marvin Mims (Broncos)

2022: Nik Bonitto (Broncos)

2021: Creed Humphrey (Chiefs)

2020: Jalen Hurts (Eagles)

2019: Cody Ford (Bills)

2017: Joe Mixon (Bengals)

2016: Sterling Shepard (Giants)

2015: Jordan Phillips (Dolphins)

2012: Ryan Broyles (Lions)

2009: Phil Loadholt (Vikings)

2008: Curtis Lofton (Falcons) and Malcolm Kelly (Washington)

2006: Chris Chester (Ravens)

2005: Brodney Poole (Browns), Mark Bradley (Bears), and Dan Cody (Ravens)

2004: Teddy Lehman (Lions)

2000: William Bartee (Chiefs)

Third Round

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2023: Wanya Morris (Chiefs)

2022: Brian Asamoah (Vikings)

2021: Ronnie Perkins (Patriots)

2020: Neville Gallimore (Cowboys)

2019: Bobby Evans (Rams)

2018: Orlando Brown Jr. (Ravens) and Mark Andrews (Ravens)

2015: Geneo Grissom (Patriots)

2012: Donald Stephenson (Chiefs) and Jamell Fleming (Cardinals)

2011: DeMarco Murray (Cowboys)

2009: Juaquin Iglesias (Bears)

2008: Reggie Smith (49ers)

2006: Dusty Dvoracek (Bears), Travis Wilson (Browns), and Clint Ingram (Jags)

2005: Brandon Jones (Titans)

2004: Derrick Strait (Jets)

2002: Rocky Calmus (Titans)

2001: Torrance Marshall (Packers)

Fourth Round

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

2022: Perrion Winfrey (Browns)

2021: Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) and Tre Brown (Seahawks)

2019: Dru Samia (Vikings) and Ben Powers (Ravens)

2017: Dede Westbrook (Jags) and Samaje Perine (Washington)

2016: Charles Tapper (Cowboys)

2015: Darryl Williams (Panthers) and Blake Bell (Chiefs)

2014: Jalen Saunders (Jets) and Aaron Colvin (Jags)

2013: Landry Jones (Steelers)

2012: Frank Alexander (Panthers) and Ronnell Lewis (Lions)

2011: Quinton Carter (Broncos)

2010: Keenan Clayton (Eagles)

2005: Antonio Perkins (Browns)

2003: Quentin Griffin (Broncos)

Fifth Round

Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes the ball as Houston Texans defensive end Obo Okoronkwo (45) pressures in the first quarter at Soldier Field. Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2023: Eric Gray (Giants)

2022: Delarrin Turner-Yell (Broncos)

2019: Austin Seibert (Browns)

2018: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Rams)

2016: Zack Sanchez (Panthers)

2013: Kenny Stills (Saints)

2010: Dominique Franks (Falcons) and Brody Eldridge (Colts)

2009: Nic Harris (Bills) and Duke Robinson (Panthers)

2005: Donte Nicholson (Bucs), Mike Hawkins (Packers), and Lance Mitchell (Cardinals)

Sixth Round

4 Nov 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass the ball during the game against the Baylor Bears at the Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Sooners defeated the Bears 56-7. Ronald Martinez /Allsport

2023: Brayden Willis (49ers)

2022: Michael Woods II (Browns)

2019: Rodney Anderson (Bengals)

2017: Jordan Evans (Bengals)

2016: Devante Bond (Bucs)

2015: Tyrus Thompson (Vikings) and Aaron Ripkowski (Packers)

2013: Justin Brown (Steelers) and Stacy McGee (Raiders)

2012: James Hanna (Cowboys)

2007: Rufus Alexander (Vikings)

2006: J.D. Runnels (Bears)

2005: Wes Sims (Chargers)

2003: Jimmy Wilkerson (Chiefs)

2001: Josh Heupel (Dolphins)

Seventh Round

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

2022: Isaiah Thomas (Browns) Marquis Hayes (Cardinals)

2021: Tre Norwood

2014: Corey Nelson (Broncos) and Trey Millard (49ers)

2013: David King (Eagles)

2012: Travis Lewis (Lions)

2011: Jonathan Nelson (Rams) and Jeremy Beal (Broncos)

2009: Manuel Johnson (Cowboys)

2008: Allen Patrick (Ravens)

2007: C.J. Ah You (Bills)

2003: Trent Smith (Ravens)

