What round was each Hall of Fame quarterback drafted?

Hall of Fame doesn't always mean "first rounder"

Photo By USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) USA TODAY Sports

Here's a look back at where each Canton-enshrined QB went in their respective draft—and those who, surprisingly, went undrafted.

Troy Aikman

(AP Photo/NFL Photos)

UCLA's Troy Aikman was the first overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. He started his college career at Oklahoma before transferring West.

George Blanda

(AP Photo)

George Blanda played college ball at Kentucky and was a 12th-round pick by the Chicago Bears. While primarily used as a quarterback and placekicker, Blanda also saw time on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker. It was not until 1953 that Blanda emerged as the Bears' top quarterback, but an injury the following year effectively ended his first-string status.

Terry Bradshaw

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Pittsburgh Steelers made Terry Bradshaw the first overall pick out of Lousiana Tech in 1970. All he did for the Steelers was win four Super Bowls in four attempts.

Len Dawson

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Manny Rubio

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Purdue's Len Dawson in the first round of the 1957 NFL draft, but he was unable to impact the team. Following his rookie season, his status with the Steelers became more tenuous when the team acquired future Hall of Famer Bobby Layne early in the 1958 season.

John Elway

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

John Elway was one of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 1983. The Stanford star was the first overall pick by the Baltimore Colts. He wanted no part of them, however, and forced a trade to Denver.

Brett Favre

USA TODAY Sports

Brett Favre gained entrance to Canton via Green Bay. However, he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons out of Southern Miss in the second round, No. 33 overall.

Dan Fouts

(AP, file)

Selected in the third round (64th overall pick) of the 1973 NFL draft, Dan Fouts helped lead the Chargers to the playoffs from 1979-82 and twice to the AFC title game (1980 and '81). He led the league four times in passing yards, ending his career with over 40,000—the third player to surpass that landmark. Fouts was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Story continues

Otto Graham

(AP Photo/Ed Maloney)

Otto Graham played college ball at Northwestern. He was a first-round pick—No. 4 overall—in 1944 by the Detroit Lions. Graham did not sign a contract or play a game with the team as the war wore on.

Bob Griese

(AP Photo/Bob Daugherty )

The Miami Dolphins selected Purdue's Bob Griese as the fourth player in the AFL's 1967 Common Draft. Griese threw for 2,005 yards and 15 touchdowns his rookie year.

Sonny Jurgensen

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Duke's Sonny Jurgensen was drafted in the fourth round of the 1957 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was Philadelphia's backup quarterback, behind Bobby Thomason in 1957 and Norm Van Brocklin, from 1958 through 1960. During this time as a backup, Jurgensen was a part of a championship team the only time in his professional career when the Eagles won the 1960 NFL Championship. However, Jurgensen did not appear in any postseason game.

Jim Kelly

(File/Democrat and Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jim Kelly's agent was asked whether there were any teams he would not play for. The quarterback, who disliked cold weather, listed the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills. While watching the 1983 draft on television, Kelly was pleased to see that the Bills did not select him with the 12th pick in the first round. But he learned from his agent that the team had another first-round pick, which the Bills used on Kelly at the 14th spot. He eventually opted to sign with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL before signing with the Bills in 1986.

Bobby Layne

(AP Photo/File)

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Layne was the third overall selection in the 1948 NFL draft and was the second overall selection in the 1948 AAFC Draft by the Baltimore Colts. Layne did not want to play for the Steelers, the last team in the NFL to use the single-wing formation, so Pittsburgh quickly traded his rights to the Chicago Bears.

Dan Marino

(Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Dan Marino was the last of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 1983. The Miami Dolphins chose Marino as the 27th pick in the first round. He had not expected to be available for the team to draft, so he never spoke to head coach Don Shula or anyone else from the Dolphins before the coach called after the selection. Marino was also the first draft pick in the United States Football League's history, selected by the Los Angeles Express.

Joe Montana

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Joe Montana played college ball at Notre Dame and was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the San Francisco 49ers in 1979.

Warren Moon

(Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports)

Warren Moon starred at the University of Washington. He went undrafted despite throwing for more than 3,000 yards as the Huskies' QB. Moon went to the CFL, where he played from 1978-83 before joining the Houston Oilers.

Joe Namath

(AP Photo)

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Joe Namath 12th overall in the 1965 NFL draft, while the Jets selected him with the first overall pick of the 1965 AFL draft. Namath's salary request of the Cardinals was $200,000 and a new Lincoln Continental. While initially appalled at Namath's demands, the Cardinals told Namath they would agree to his requests, but only if he would sign before the Orange Bowl, which would've made Namath ineligible to play in the game. The day after the Orange Bowl, Namath elected to sign with the Jets, under the direction of owner Sonny Werblin, for $427,000 over three years (a pro football record at the time).

Ken Stabler

(AP Photo)

Ken Stabler played college ball at Alabama. Stabler was selected in the second round of the 1968 NFL/AFL draft by the Oakland Raiders after the team took quarterback Eldridge Dickey in the first round. He was also drafted to play baseball by the New York Yankees in 1966, the New York Mets in 1967, and the Houston Astros in 1968. He signed a two-year contract with the Raiders in March 1968. In November, the Raiders sent Stabler to Spokane, Washington, to play for the Spokane Shockers of the Continental Football League. He played in two games for the Shockers before being recalled by the Raiders in late November.

Bart Starr

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In the 17th round of the 1956 NFL draft, Bart Starr was selected by the Packers, with the 200th overall pick. The Packers offered $6,500 to sign Starr, and he accepted, with the added condition, requested by Starr, that he received an upfront sum of $1,000.

Roger Staubach

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Roger Staubach played college ball and won the Heisman Trophy at the Naval Academy. Staubach was a 10th-round "future" selection in the 1964 NFL draft by the Cowboys. The NFL allowed the Cowboys to draft him one year before his college eligibility was over because he was four years out of high school. However, due to his four-year military commitment, he would not play professionally until 1969 as a 27-year-old rookie. The Kansas City Chiefs also drafted him in the 16th round (122nd pick) of the 1964 American Football League Draft, also with a future selection.

Fran Tarkenton

(David Boss-USA TODAY Sports)

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Tarkenton in the third round of the 1961 NFL draft from Georgia, and he was picked in the fifth round of the 1961 AFL draft by the Boston Patriots. He signed with the Vikings. Tarkenton played his first NFL game (and the Vikings' first game) on Sept. 17 against the Chicago Bears, coming off the bench to lead the Vikings to a come-from-behind victory. He threw for 250 yards and four touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Vikings defeated the Bears 37–13. He was the only player in NFL history to pass for four touchdowns in his first NFL game—until Marcus Mariota repeated the feat for the Tennessee Titans' 2015 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Y.A. Tittle

(Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Y.A. Tittle was the sixth overall selection of the 1948 NFL draft, taken by the Detroit Lions. However, Tittle began his professional career with the Baltimore Colts of the All-America Football Conference in 1948, but the franchise folded after the season due to financial difficulties. Players on the roster at the time were eligible to be drafted in the next NFL draft. The San Francisco 49ers then drafted Tittle third overall.

Johnny Unitas

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Louisville's Johnny Unitas in the ninth round of the 1955 NFL draft. However, he was released before the season began as the odd man out among four quarterbacks trying to fill three spots. Among those edging out Unitas was Ted Marchibroda, future longtime NFL head coach.

Norm Van Brocklin

(David Boss-USA TODAY Sports)

Norm Van Brocklin was selected 37th overall in the 1949 NFL draft, taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams. Teams were unsure if he planned to play the 1949 season in college or not, so he fell in the draft.

Kurt Warner

(Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kurt Warner played college football at Northern Iowa and went undrafted in 1994. He was invited to try out for the Green Bay Packers' training camp but was released before the regular season began. Warner was competing for a spot against Brett Favre, Mark Brunell, and former Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer.

Bob Waterfield

(AP Photo)

The Cleveland Rams drafted UCLA's Bob Waterfield (center) in the fifth round (42nd overall pick) of the 1944 NFL draft. He signed with the Rams in June 1945.

Steve Young

(Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports)

Steve Young starred at BYU in college. He signed with the LA Express of the USFL, who took him 11th overall in 1984, even though Young was expected to be the first pick in the 1984 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Soon after the league decided to suspend the Express' operations for the 1986 season, Young bought out his contract and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs made him the first pick in a supplemental draft of USFL and CFL players a year earlier.

1

1