Round-up: County teams pick up wins on the diamond

Apr. 30—Boone County baseball and softball teams took care of business on Tuesday, going 5-1 on the day.

Lebanon Softball

The Lebanon softball team picked up a 10-0, six-inning win over North Montgomery.

Miley Wilhoite dominated in the circle, allowing just one hit in the game. She struck out three.

Sophie Robison was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, MacKenzie Carey, Krryn Miller, Addy Zell and Morgan Stofer all had two hits. Zell added three RBIs and two runs scored with a double and a triple.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday.

WeBo Baseball

The Western Boone baseball team won a 2-1 pitcher's duel against Crawfordsville on Tuesday.

Down 1-0 in the top of the sixth, WeBo got both of their runs to take the lead. Gavin Hawkins reached on an error, then scored on a Jackson Grimes double. Two batters later, Luke Jackson hit an RBI-double to make it 2-1.

Bryce Kopriva pitched a complete game, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out seven.

Carter Marcum was 2-for-3.

The two teams complete the series on Wednesday at Western Boone.

Western Boone Softball

The Western Boone Softball team had no problems with Crawfordsville, downing the Athenians 19-0 in five innings.

Emma Shirley was 4-for-5 with five runs scored an RBI.

Mickey Burns was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Kenzlei Mathews was 3-for-3 with six RBIs and a run scored.

Ally Lewis was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Gabby Lewis went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, and Mickayla Naanos was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI.

As a team, the Stars also drew 11 walks.

Ally Lewis got the win, going 4.0 innings and allowing just two hits. She struck out 10.

Zionsville Softball

The Zionsville softball team beat Westfield 3-2 in eight innings on Tuesday.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Zionsville got a lead-off single from Abbie Geib and a walk from Charli Westerfield to lead off the inning.

After a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk, Hadley Bray drove in the tying run with a ground out. Two batters later, Sylvia Mudis walked with the bases loaded to make it 2-1.

Westfield tied the game with a 2-out single in the seventh, but Zionsville won the game with a 2-out triple in the eighth.

Geib was 2-for-4 in the game. Leah Helton allowed two runs on five hits, she struck out 11.

Zionsville Baseball

The Zionsville baseball team picked up a 4-0 win over Kokomo.

Josh Girvan gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the third, hitting a 2-run triple with one out. He then scored on a Tyler Hughes ground out.

Girvan added an RBI single in the fifth.

Mateo Wells allowed just one hit in the game, a lead-off single in the fourth.

He struck out 13.

The Eagles travel to Westfield on Thursday.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.