Round 1 of Augusta National Women's Amateur concludes with 4 players under par

Golf Channel Digital
·1 min read

The first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur wrapped up Thursday morning at Champions Retreat Golf Club, outside of Augusta, Georgia.

Overnight leader Kate Smith, who was 4 under par through 12 holes when play was suspended Wednesday because of inclement weather, bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14, then double-bogeyed the par-4 16th for an even-par 72.

That put the Nebraska senior two shots off the 18-hole lead, held by Arizona State sophomore Linn Grant and Houston sophomore Karen Fredgaard.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Four players in the 82-person field broke par in the opening round. Reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Rose Zhang shot 71, as did South Carolina’s Ana Peláez Triviño.

The second round began as the first round was concluding, at 7:45 a.m. ET on Thursday. The top 30 players after Round 2 will qualify for Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club. A playoff will break any ties at the 30th position and can be watched live on Golf Channel.

There is no tournament play scheduled for Friday as all tournament participants – those who made the cut and those who didn’t – will get to practice at Augusta National.

Recommended Stories

  • Nebraska's Kate Smith leads as rain suspends play on Day 1 of Augusta National Women's Amateur

    Nebraska's Kate Smith was alone atop the leaderboard when play was suspended on Day 1 at Champions Retreat.

  • Sheriff: Tiger Woods' permission needed to release crash details

    The cause of Tiger Woods' Feb. 23 car crash was determined, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday, but the details weren't released publicly. "We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel," Villanueva said in an online press conference, according to multiple media outlets. Woods, 45, sustained major leg injuries in the single-car crash on Feb. 23 near the border of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., and Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. His Genesis SUV contained a "black box" that includes detailed driving information.

  • Kate Smith leads suspended Augusta National Women’s Amateur on a week where she has ‘everything to gain’

    The first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur was suspended because of weather, but Kate Smith had plenty of time to make her move.

  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard takes it all in during Augusta National Women’s Amateur opener

    Like many, South Carolina's Paula Roussin-Bouchard is struggling with finding the sweet spot between doing well and soaking up the event.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Kyle Pitts Highlights: Gators TE was TD machine for Florida in 2020 | NFL Draft 2021 prospects

    See highlights from 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Kyle Pitts' 12 touchdown season for the Florida Gators.

  • USC is sending six players to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

    Six USC Trojans are in the field for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, which is the most of any school.

  • Kings must bounce back quickly after winning streak snapped by Spurs

    In a season of ups and downs, the Kings are playing better basketball. After losing their win streak, can they bounce back against Lakers and Bucks?

  • T.Y. Hilton: Andrew Luck is having the time of his life in retirement

    Every so often, a rumor will pop up that former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could unretire and get back to football. But as Colts owner Jim Irsay put it back in February, Luck is “more retired now than he was a year and a half ago.” Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has also consistently stated that [more]

  • A freer Emilia Migliaccio is teeing it up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur after a pivot away from pro golf aspirations

    Emilia Migliaccio is feeling freer at the Augusta National Women's Amateur after making a big decision about her future.

  • Nissan color designer talks car color trends, predictions

    The world of cars will certainly become more vibrant. After all, Myung-Eun Lee said that while white — the most popular car color globally for more than a decade — will soon make way for other hues. "I predict the copper body color will become popular in future," Myung-Eun, Nissan Global Color designer said. "And more bright chromatic colors." That alluring shade of copper was seen on the electric Nissan Ariya. Another Nissan wearing bright, chromatic colors is the Kicks e-Power in Thailand. Originally from Seoul, Korea and now based in Japan, Myung-Eun Lee joined the brand full-time in 2012 after a "good and exciting" internship as color designer, also for Nissan. She manages and designs the exterior and interior colors of the brand's products. The hues 'Sunlight Yellow' and 'Night Blue' of the Kicks e-POWER can be described as good and exciting, too, but Myung-Eun can describe them in a more accurate way. "'Sunlight Yellow' gives bright, vivid energy, like the sun," she said. "'Night blue' gives the beautiful depth of the night sky. A cool thing is, with the pearl effect at various angles, it's like stars in the sky," she elaborated. "It's an unbelievable feeling," she added, describing how she felt whenever a Kicks being driven in Thailand catches her eyes. "My personal wish for Thai Kicks e-Power owners, is that... they love it and it makes them inspired or reflects them as an individual." The Kicks is also available in two-tone colors: its roof can be painted in a different color against the rest of the car's body. "The two-tone option gives owners the opportunity to customize the vehicle to their own taste, with even more variations," the designer shared. "Also from a design styling point of view, a darker tone roof color can give the car more eye-catching proportions, which people love." How does Myung-Eun go about designing these colors? "The process is extremely detailed. A car is fascinating because it has to be comfortable, stylish, sporty, and be able to use all the time, for many years," she explained. "When we design the Color Material Finish (CMF), we first think about the concept we want to deliver through the product. For Kicks, the concept was to build something modern, unique, compact yet powerful. We study the market needs and customer's lifestyle carefully. Then build solid concept images and move on to create the color and material to match those images, which takes months of testing, trying." On the subject of the market, Myung-Eun observed that "neutral and stylish" colors such as gray, white, and black are the most popular color choices in Thailand. But color designers, she said, "definitely feel more diversity in color trends in Thailand and ASEAN. More people are enjoying choosing colors for their vehicle, and are more open to new colors." "Especially for younger generations — they can be more daring — and a car is something that can reflect a person every day, and everywhere they go. It's not about showing off, but being individual, or memorable." Meanwhile, on the subject of other Nissan cars, she wants the brand to revive the "classic yet cute" Figaro convertible from the '90s. Myung-Eun Lee truly has eyes for all things pretty. Photos from Nissan Also read Nissan Rejects Idea of Putting a Tablet Inside Ariya Concept 2021 Nissan X-Trail: The pros and cons 2020 Nissan Patrol Royale vs. the competition: Your other full-size SUV options

  • Brandon Carlo returning to Bruins lineup, doesn't have ill will toward Tom Wilson

    Brandon Carlo is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup on Tuesday night for the first time since March 5, and he doesn't hold any ill will toward Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson from his dangerous hit.

  • This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Your State

    According to Yelp, these popular diners, burger joints and restaurants serve amazing food to customers around the clock (at least one day per week). Yelpers flock to this spot for late-night eats like gyros, kabobs and massive baked potatoes loaded with melty cheese. Hit up this greasy spoon to fill up on comfort foods like omelets, hash browns and loco moco — all at a super affordable price.

  • Mets offer to Francisco Lindor in the range of 10-years, $325 million | Andy Martino

    SNY's Andy Martino reports that according to sources, the Mets have offered shortstop Francisco Lindor a contract in the range of 10-years and $325 million. Lindor has yet to accept the deal and there are no active negotiations taking place between the two sides.

  • MLB umpire Angel Hernandez loses racial discrimination suit against league

    A federal judge ruled that Angel Hernandez's lack of promotion is consistent with his performance.

  • Masters: ESPN golf analysts on Tiger Woods’ absence, Dustin Johnson’s defense and stories from the gift shop

    ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange and Andy North on Tiger Woods' absence, Dustin Johnson's defense and stories from the Masters shop.

  • Can't predict baseball? Watch us. Here are our 2021 MLB takes and World Series picks

    Get ready for opening day with our predictions for the 2021 MLB season.

  • Texas now in touch with Rivals100 LB Drayk Bowen

    Drayk Bowen is one of the country's top prospects in the 2023 class, and UT is now on his radar.

  • Rams select QB-turned-LB Chazz Surratt in Todd McShay’s new mock draft

    The Rams finally add some linebacker help by selecting Chazz Surratt out of North Carolina in Round 2.

  • Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

    Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.