Rougned Odor heroic in win over Rays during Yankees debut

Rougned Odor swinging in Yankees debut BAD VIEW

Rougned Odor made a splash in his Yankees debut right where the team looked like they needed help at in this game -- and in the season so far.

The Yankees and Rays headed into extra innings Sunday despite the Bombers having a real chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth. After some shuffling around at the plate and on the bases, Odor came up to bat with two outs and a man on first and third.

On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Odor took a 85-MPH cutter on a 3-2 count and hit it perfectly into center field to drive in the run from third and give the Yankees their first lead since the third inning.

The RBI single was not only the catalyst for what turned into a four-run inning -- all with two outs -- but wound up being the go-ahead run as the Rays were shut out in the 10th to give the Yankees the 8-4 win.

"It feels good man, feels really great," Odor said after the win. "Amazing feeling."

"Just a great at-bat by Rougy there to keep battling and fight one off," Aaron Boone said after the game.

Odor finished the game 1-of-5 with a run and RBI at the plate, while also manning second base in his debut.

He's looking to redeem himself and get his career back on track after being DFA'd by the Texas Rangers late last month.

"I'm just trying to be myself, just trying to play the game the way that I play the game all the time, and just try and bring that energy that I have to the team," he added. "That's what I did today and I feel really good."