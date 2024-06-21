Roughriders sweep Rapid City Post 320, 9-2 and 13-7

Jun. 21—RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Dickinson Roughriders are now on a three-game winning streak after a doubleheader sweep over Rapid City, SD's Post 320 Stars, taking the opener, 9-2 on the strength of a solid day by starting righthander Kyler Kudrna — who struck out 10 Stars batters in Game 1 — and a 3-hit performance by Cameron Wolf in the nightcap that featured 3 RBI and a run.

Wolf's 3-hit performance was only part of the conversation in Game 2, as five Dickinson batters ended-up with multi-hit nights. Dickinson scored 2-runs-each in the second, third and fifth innings and then broke Post 320's backs with a 6-run output in the sixth to run away with the game and sweep the series.

Shortstop Jace Kovash was 2-for-5 with 2 doubles, a run and an RBI while right-fielder Jeremiah Jilek wound-up with the same numbers at the plate that combined with 3 runs and a pair of RBI and a double and third-baseman Jack Price joined his teammates at 2-of-5 with the stick that included a double, 2 RBI and a pair of runs. Meanwhile, first-baseman Emerson Hugelen was the other Roughrider multi-hitter during a 2-for-4 night at the plate with a run and 2 RBI of his own.

Starting righthander Kevin Olsson earned the win on six innings of work with a quartet of Ks and only 3 earned-runs while scattering 7 hits, and Will Easum came on for the final frame and fanned 1 and gave up only 2 hits and a walk.

As if Kudrna's stellar pitching performance wasn't enough to keep Post 320 on their heels in the first-half of the twin-bill, Dickinson racked-up 8 total runs in the third and fourth innings to respond to a 1-0 deficit at the end of the first frame to help the visitors race to the Game 1 win. Kudrna also limited the hosts to only 5 hits while surrendering a single walk and 1 earned-run, and Dickinson outhit Post 320, 10-5, down the stretch.

Hugelen and Price had multi-hit games, with the first-baseman going 2-for-3 with a run and steal, while Price came in at 2-of-5 with 2 runs. Kudrna helped his cause with a 2-for-4 opener at the plate, scoring once and driving in 2 while swiping a couple of bags on the way.

Next-up for the Roughriders will be a trip to face a variety of teams in the Billings (Mont.) Tournament that begins next Thursday, June 27 versus the Outlaw Baseball Club of Miles City with games starting at 2:30 p.m.

