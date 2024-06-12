Roughriders split home doubleheader with Jamestown

Jun. 12—DICKINSON — Only 2 runs separated the Dickinson Roughriders and Jamestown's Eagles in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday, June 11 at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark, with the hosts ending the series with a walkoff, 6-5, extra-inning win after dropping the opener, 5-4. Third-baseman Jack Price doubled home infielder Camden Kubas — who had reached base on a one-out walk and scored 3 of the Roughriders' runs with a pair of stolen-bases — to improve the Dickinson ballclub's record to 3-1 on the young 2024 summer season.

Nick Sobolik came on in relief for Jace Kovash and earned the win on three innings of work with 3 strikeouts down the stretch, with Kovash lasting through five innings and fanning 3 of his own while surrendering only 1 earned-run and 3 walks, while helping his cause with a 2-for-4 performance with a run, a triple and 3 RBI.

Price ended up with a multi-hit effort as well, going 2-for-5 with a double and 1 driven-in, while Sobolik was 2-of-4 with a run and 2 steals of his own.

Dickinson's initial breakthrough came in a 4-run second inning during a two-out rally that featured catcher Christian Tibor reaching on an error and Sobolik singling him to third before Tibor stole home. Kubas walked and Kovash rapped a 2-run triple to right to give the hosts a 3-2 advantage and the starting hurler raced across the plate on a wild-pitch, but that closed-out the scoring for the Roughriders at the time.

The Eagles scored 1 in the fifth and Dickinson responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth on the third of Kovash's RBI, scoring Kubas — who had walked and stole second — to add insurance with a 5-3 lead. But Jamestown knotted the game at 5-each in the top of the seventh to send the game to bonus-baseball before the Roughriders took control in the eighth.

The first-half of the twin-bill started off in the Eagles' favor with a 2-run second frame, but Dickinson responded with 4 runs in the fourth inning as catcher Christian Tibor was hit by a pitch after left-fielder Davin Seibel reached on a fielder's-choice and advanced to second on an error. Kubas's triple to right field plated Seibel and Tibor to tie the game at 2-2 and Kovash scored Kubas on an RBI-single to give the Roughriders a slim, 3-2 lead.

Jamestown knotted the game at 3-apiece in the subsequent inning, but the hosts retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth as starting righthander Jeremiah Jilek and Kyler Kudrna each singled and first-baseman Tyler Danbom smacked an RBI single to center to score Kudrna.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as the visitors notched a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to take a win in the opener after the Roughriders went scoreless in the final two frames.

Next-up for the Roughriders will be a Friday-night doubleheader away to the Bismarck Governors with games beginning at 4 p.m.

