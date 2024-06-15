Roughriders split with Governors on the road

Jun. 15—BISMARCK — Kyler Kudrna and Jack Price proved a powerful combination on the mound as the Roughriders earned a 9-3 win in Game 1 of the twin-bill with Bismarck's Governors on the road on Friday, June 14, but the visitors fell to a 10-6 loss in the nightcap despite a 2-for-3 performance from first-baseman Tyler Danbom with 3 RBI. Kevin Olsson absorbed the loss in Game 2 on 2.2 innings of work while striking out 3.

Bismarck scored a pair of runs in the opening frame, but Dickinson responded with 3 of their own as right-fielder Jeremiah Jilek, Kudrna and Danbom walked to load the bases and a fourth-consecutive free-pass to left-fielder Davin Seibel plated Jilek. Yet another Governor walk scored Kudrna and centerfielder Nick Sobolik continued the walk-a-thon to allow Danbom to traipse across the plate for a 3-2 lead.

The next two frames went scoreless for both sides, but the Roughriders sent 2 runs home in the fourth as second-baseman Camden Kubas was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a single from shortstop Jace Kovash before Price singled Kubas home and sent Kovash to third. After Kudrna sacrificed Kovash across the dish, Dickinson pressed their advantage in the fifth inning, adding 3 more runs with Seibel and catcher Christian Tibor walking and Sobolik loading the bases on an error. The free-passes continued to plague Bismarck as Seibel scored on a walk to Kubas and Seibel subsequently scored on an RBI-groundout from Price for the 8-2 advantage after Sobolik came home on a previous wild-pitch.

While the hosts were able to score 1 more run in the fifth, Kovash sent Kubas across the plate on a double to close out the Governors' chances in the seventh inning.

Kovash ended-up going 3-for-5 to pace the Roughriders with a run and an RBI, and was the only athlete with a multi-hit outing in Game 1. Price struck for a pair of RBI and Kudrna helped his cause with a run, 1 RBI and 2 stolen-bases in a 1-for-2 effort.

Both teams plated 3 runs in the first inning with Kovash scoring on a wild-pitch and Danbom ripping a shot to center to plate Jilek and Kudrna, but the visitors scored 3 more runs in the third and 1 in the fourth with 3 more coming in the sixth inning of play.

While the visitors managed to score a run on an RBI-single from Kovash to send Tibor home, the bats were otherwise cold for the Roughriders down the stretch until the seventh inning, when Kovash scored on an error and Danbom singled home Jilek to close out the contest.

Next-up for Dickinson (4-2) will be a Monday matchup with Fargo Post 400 at Starion Field with games beginning at 4:30 p.m.

