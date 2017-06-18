Roughriders release Vince Young

The comeback has hit a roadblock.

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young, the third overall pick in the 2006 draft and the offensive rookie of the year that same season, has been released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He suffered a hamstring injury during training camp, which kept him from participating in either of the team’s preseason games. With at least another four weeks of healing required, the Roughriders moved on.

In theory, Young could return to the Roughriders or another Canadian team when he heals. Chances are that the 34-year-old will hang up the cleats for good.

But at least he tried the CFL. Too many players wash out of the NFL and prefer to embrace the perception that they were given a raw deal in lieu of going to Canada and failing to compete at that level, too. Young should have gone to Canada sooner. Tim Tebow should have gone. And, frankly, if the NFL has indeed slammed the door on Colin Kaepernick, he should go, too.