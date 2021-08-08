Roughriders open scrimmage season

Aug. 8—COLLINS — There was no parent practice on Saturday.

The Western Reserve football program usually uses the first Saturday of the fall preseason camp to host a practice where the parents of the players are invited to watch — followed by the OHSAA mandatory fall sports meeting.

But instead of two-hour practice on Saturday, the Roughriders instead hosted Galion Northmor in a controlled scrimmage at Bachelder Field in Collins.

The Roughriders opened practice on Monday for the upcoming 2021 season, and will host Keystone at 6 p.m. Friday (Aug. 13) in a live one-half scrimmage.

"I told our guys the best part about today was we get another scrimmage next week before it counts for wins and losses," Western Reserve head coach Ty Stevenson said. "We go back to work this week and look at the film to find the good and bad. We need to do our best to improve this week, make the bad better and continue to improve the good."

Stevenson said he was pleased with the offensive line play from Charlie Missler, Andrew Robinson, Preston Ehrnsberger, Joey Yoder and Rhett Grose.

"For having three-plus new starters, as a unit they got better as the scrimmage went along," he said. "And (quarterback) Jude (Muenz) to (receiver) Jake (Jarrett) had several good plays. I also thought our defensive backs played well."

The 'Riders will open the regular season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wellington. The state playoffs were expanded from eight teams to a 16-team bracket per region by the Ohio High School Athletic Association in the spring, moving the season opener up by one week.

Stevenson said Western will need to pick up the pace to be ready to go against the Dukes.

"Our kids did a good job of knowing their assignments (on Saturday)," Stevenson said. "Now we just need to get up to a faster speed at doing them. We have great kids who I believe will bring the attitude and effort to continue to our goal of improving every week."