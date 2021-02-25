Roughriders erase eight point halftime deficit to defeat State Fair

Feb. 25—SEDALIA, Mo. — The Crowder College women's basketball overcame a 37-29 halftime deficit to defeat State Fair 72-67 in an NJCAA Region 16 road contest on Wednesday night.

The Roughriders (4-5, 2-1 in Region 16)) outscored the Roadrunners 43-30 over the final two frames to complete the comeback.

Crowder featured four players in double figures, led by Fiona Wilson with 19 points. Makayla White finished with 14 points while Payge Dahmer and Amya Bahler chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

Dahmer, a Nevada product, also grabbed nine rebounds and collected two steals.

State Fair was led by Amaya Coakley with 13 points. Ty'Raven Linwood added 11 points.

Crowder plays host to Mineral Area at 2 p.m. Saturday.