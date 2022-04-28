Here’s roughly what time to tune in for the Patriots’ first-round selection

The New England Patriots don’t always stay in place for the 2022 NFL draft. Bill Belichick has a propensity for making draft-day trades, particularly when it comes to trading around the first round. So be careful about relying too much on the schedule for the Patriots’ first-round pick. It would be smart to set up alerts on your phone, whether through our push notifications or through Twitter (or an app).

But if the Patriots do stay where they’re slated to pick, they are likely to make the 21st selection at 10:50 p.m. ET. That is when New England’s fanbase should make sure to turn on their TVs, if they want to see what happens with the Patriots on Day 1. (Maybe turn on the TV a little earlier, too, in case the NFL gets ahead of schedule.)

For your planning purposes: Estimated time of the Patriots’ assigned pick at No. 21 is 10:50 p.m. ET. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 28, 2022

I can’t stress this enough: Be wary. New England may not stick with the draft selection that the NFL gave them.

List