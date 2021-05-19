Roughly half of all draft picks have signed contracts

Mike Florio
·1 min read
Less than three weeks from the start of the 2021 draft, roughly half of the players selected during the three-day process have their first NFL contracts.

An internal report updated on Wednesday morning by the NFL Players Association shows that 125 of 259 picks had agreed to terms. Others have signed who don’t appear on the latest report, making that number even closer to (if not more than) 50 percent.

Most of the rookies under contract come from round five, where 30 of 40 have signed, based on the report. Already, 25 percent of all first-round picks have agreed to terms. Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, the sixth overall selection, is the earliest pick to have a contract in place.

The 2011 labor deal significantly streamlined the process of negotiating rookie contracts. Although there are some areas for haggling (potential topics include amount fully guaranteed, structure of certain payments, signing bonus cash flow, and offsets for guarantees), it’s a far simpler process than it used to be. Holdouts, once fairly common, are far less frequent.

