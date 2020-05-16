Next week, NFL teams will be able to launch a Phase 1 reopening of their facilities, if the state and local governments where the teams are located allow it.

According to Judy Battista of NFL Media, roughly 22 of 32 franchises will be permitted to return to work.

The league is allowing the disparity, even though almost a third of the league won’t be permitted to return employees to work. Minimizing the inequity is the fact that coaches aren’t allowed to return to the facilities.

According to the NFL, this also includes the one coach who also is the team’s General Manager. Bill O’Brien of the Texans will be prevented from returning to the facility (if the Texans are able to open their facility), even though he technically runs the football operation.

Roughly 22 of 32 teams will be able to reopen, under local rules originally appeared on Pro Football Talk