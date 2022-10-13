Roughing the passer, Rhule'd out and NFC least to beast | PODCAST

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season was a busy one.

Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing a photographer after the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Not one, but two roughing the passer calls had fans in fits. And the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule.

This week, the NFL insiders discuss whether some rules need to be reexamined, what makes the NFC East so surprisingly successful and who will dominate Week 6.

