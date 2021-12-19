Ravens fans will not be happy with the officials after a call went against them today against the Packers.

Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh gave a slight push to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers threw an incomplete pass, and the officials flagged it for a personal foul. Two plays later, the Packers scored a touchdown.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, calling the play on FOX, mocked the penalty. It looked like a weak call.

But roughing the passer is called inconsistently in the NFL, and today it was the Ravens who paid for that inconsistency.

Roughing the passer penalty on Ravens helps set up Packers’ touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk