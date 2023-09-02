Roughers's big plays stymies Putnam City

Sep. 1—It took 12 minutes for Muskogee's offense to take off.

Leading 14-0 to start the second quarter, the Class 6A-II No. 1 Roughers erupted for 21 points on three plays in a 4:32 span to grab a 35-0 lead on their way to 57-0 win over Putnam City on Friday.

"Overall, we're happy to go on the road and get the win," said Muskogee offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover. "I'm not disappointed...I just want some more consistency."

The damage began with 10:40 left in the second quarter when Muskogee (2-0) took possession at its own 20-yard line. On a fourth-and-11 on its own 19, Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin scampered 13 yards with a fake punt to give the Roughers a first-and-10 at its 32.

After an 11-yard gain to the 43, the Roughers wanted the officials to get some work as they committed holding penalties on consecutive plays to put themselves in a first-and-30 on the 24. A two-yard loss made it third-and 32 at the 22, but Ficklin connected with Kayden McGee for 46 yards to put the ball at the PC 32.

Four plays later, LaTavion Johnson banged into the end zone from two yards out. The extra point made the score Muskogee 21, Putnam City 0 with 5:55 remaining until halftime.

After holding the Pirates to a three-and-out on their next possession, Muskogee needed one play to increase its lead. Ondraye Beasley came around the left end on a reverse and hustled 55 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-0 after the extra point.

Putnam City (0-1) achieved the same result on its next possession, punting the ball away after three plays, and once again the Roughers needed one play for a touchdown.

From the 19-yard line. Ficklin connected with Jayden Swanson for an 81-yard catch-and-run for the Roughers third touchdown of the stanza. The PAT made the score 35-0.

The score could have been greater in Muskogee's favor had it not been for the seven penalties committed by MHS for 65 yards.

"We had way too many flags and had to rely on the big plays," Risenhoover said. "We're happy to make those but we need to have more sustained drives. Just the consistency of driving the football and being able to mix the run game in there.

""But we knew it was going to be tough."

For the first half, Ficklin was 7-of-19 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns, Swanson and McGee had 89 yards and 83 yards receiving, respectively, and the ground game amassed 237 yards on 18 carries.

For the game, Muskogee had 29 carries for 321 yards and completed 10 of 29 passes for 299 yards. Beasley had five carries for 74 yards while McGee had four catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns

The Roughers got action going on its first possession of the game. After stopping Putnam City on its first possession, MHS needed five plays to go 47 yards, capped off by a 15- run by Ficklin.

Score number two of the first quarter occurred with 1:29 remaining in the first quarter when McGee hauled in a 35-yard pass from Ficklin to put Muskogee up by 14-0.

Muskogee kept the pressure on in the third quarter as McGee scored on a 42-yard touchdown catch and a 60-yard return of a free kick after a safety, making the score 50-0 at the end of the third quarter.

Kenyon Goodson closed out the scoring late in the fourth quarter with a 40-yard run.

Next week, Muskogee returns to Rougher Village to face Carl Albert, the No. 1 team in Class 5A.