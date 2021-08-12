Roughers coach will reveal QB next week

Aug. 12—Amid in-service and other get-ready-for-school duties, there's this week of what Muskogee head coach Travis Hill called semi-football.

Kind of a get-ready for football, just like getting ready for real teaching duties.

"We'll get pads on at the end of the week and play real football instead of acting like it," said Hill as day three of non-pads came and went Wednesday.

Once pads come out, he said, one decision will be in place.

Freshman Jamarian Ficklin and junior Jacob Jones have been battling at quarterback from what started as a three-way contest involving Walker Newton. Newton's versatility shifted him out of the role, and Hill said they'll have a starter by early next week.

"The competition will carry on, but we feel like for our offense's best interest, it's reps is what it comes down to," Hill said. We need that to start happening next week and with a week zero game, we only have one scrimmage. Had we not started until week one, we might have let it go a little further."

Jones had an active part in the spring drills which Ficklin didn't, being ineligible as an eighth-grader at the time.

Midway through the first week of real practice, Hill same some others have surfaced who have created some position flexibility.

One area is receiver.

"We found some more kids who could play and now we're trying to adjust that to make sure we're putting people in the right spots," said Hill.

One of those is newcomer Kennedy McGee, who played basketball and ran sprint events this past season.

"He's made huge strides since coming out," Hill said. "There's still competition there as to who starts but he's put himself in a position to be a prominent football player at that position. He really runs well."

Hill had hoped to insert Kenan Adams in the interior part of the line at guard, but said things had to develop along the edges.

Brayden Henry has shown us as a sophomore that he's ready to play and another sophomore coming out of nowhere was Wesley Harvey," said Hill.

Harvey is 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, Hill said.

"He hadn't played until last year. Very talented young man," Hill said. "With those two men show they can handle the tackle spots, that's helped us take care of our interior."

Muskogee will have one scrimmage at Jenks on Friday, Aug. 20. The Roughers open the season at home Aug. 27 against Greenwood, Ark.

—NOTES — After a year of heavy protocols due ot the pandemic, things are relaxed right now to a point, although Hill said there are still precautions being taken. "We don't have the temperature taking, we're not mandating masks," he said. "We do still have some kids wearing them and that's their prerogative. We're also cleaning locker rooms and using social distancing situationally, as far as group meetings and longevity factors."

Hill noted there's no policy for vaccines — just as there's not statewide. He added he has no idea how many players have been vaccinated.

"As a football team or school system, we're making everybody aware of their options," he said. "We've got a meeting with parents on Thursday and we'll address that and again, it's their choice. We'll push good decisions. It's common sense.

"But the bottom line is you got to do what's best for yourself. Me personally, I'm not a big guy about the vaccine but due to the situation and me being in charge of these kids I feel like I probably ought to get it, not thinking about myself in that context but the kids. But again, it's everybody's choice and they should do what they think is right."