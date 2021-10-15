After rough start to season, has Jets' offensive line turned a corner?

Jets OL George Fant on sidelines with helmet off 2021

Joe Douglas has underlined the importance of building through the trenches on several occasions, but received some criticism a few weeks ago as the Jets’ offensive line looked to be one of their weakest units.

Douglas had made a number of moves to upgrade this unit, but they looked overmatched and, at times, lost during the first few games.

At that point, questions were being asked about whether Douglas had failed in his efforts to adequately bolster this unit. While losing Mekhi Becton to injury in the opener derailed his plans, expectations were still higher than what this group showed early in the season after Douglas traded up to draft Alijah Vera-Tucker and signed the dependable Morgan Moses.

Those two, along with three free agent additions from last season – George Fant, Connor McGovern, and Greg Van Roten – comprise the current starting five that was coming under fire at the end of September with the Jets having dropped to 0-3.

However, they have slowly and surely gelled as a unit, enjoying some tangible positive results over the past few weeks, the biggest of which was the team’s first win against the Tennessee Titans.



The difference has been clearest in pass protection. In the first two games, the Jets gave up 17 quarterback hits, including 10 sacks. However, in the last three, they’ve only given up 10 hits with five sacks.

These issues weren’t all attributable to the offensive line, though. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is also partially responsible as he learns to set protections and adjusts to the speed of the NFL so he has the internal clock to get rid of the ball fast enough.

In that respect, these improvements to pass protection as a whole are signs of Wilson’s growth and the strategic adjustments coaches have made to mitigate pressure. However, the linemen are clearly still getting beaten less individually and handling stunts and games better as a unit.

Another area where the Jets’ linemen have undoubtedly improved is in terms of their on-field discipline. They had five penalties in the first two games, but only two in the three games since then.



The running game has been one area where there has not been an upward trend. That was perhaps to be expected with Becton out. They had a big game in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, but have otherwise struggled to even average three yards per carry.

The Atlanta game was a step in the right direction, though. Although they only averaged 3.6 yards per carry, Jets running backs picked up six first downs and scored two touchdowns. The Jets even had one short drive where they marched downfield and scored a touchdown despite not passing the ball past the line of scrimmage.

Individually, Fant and McGovern are two players some fans have been impatient with, calling for upgrades, but they’ve each settled down nicely this year. Fant, who surprisingly started ahead of Moses in the opener, hasn’t given up a sack and McGovern hasn’t given up more than two pressures in a game all year after doing so six times in 2020.

Vera-Tucker is also developing nicely with Pro Football Focus giving him the highest grade of any NFL offensive lineman in week five. They currently rank him and McGovern in the top 10 at their respective positions.



Jul 28, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) looks on during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Moses has been solid, too, only giving up one sack, although he’s surrendered more than twice as much pressure as Fant. If there’s a weak link, it’s the right guard Van Roten, who is the only starter to have given up more than one sack (three). However, he’s been more consistent lately and played well on Sunday.

Becton’s return is on the horizon and Robert Saleh indicated on Friday that he’ll be back in the starting lineup as soon as he’s ready because they see him as a difference-maker, but who will make way?

Becton replacing Fant at left tackle would cause minimal disruption, but Fant’s superior play perhaps means he deserves to stay in the lineup and move to the right, relegating Moses to the bench. That would represent a return to the configuration in the opener.

With Becton, the Jets will expect their running game to kick into another gear but there may be an adjustment period while this group seeks to build chemistry. Becton will line up next to Vera-Tucker and the pair have barely practiced together due to injuries in the offseason, so there might be some teething trouble initially.

Ultimately, though, Douglas’ vision appears to be taking shape and it’s looking like those who were skeptical of it may have jumped the gun.