Rough start and finish leads to Huskers’ 9-3 loss to Ohio State

The Nebraska baseball team entered its final game of a three-game series against Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes took the game from the start and pulled away in the end, resulting in Nebraska’s 9-3 defeat.

Ohio State built a 5-0 lead before the Huskers got on the board. Nebraska cut the lead down to 5-3 by the fourth inning, but neither team managed a run for the next four innings. The Buckeyes responded in the top of the ninth, scoring four unanswered runs to put the game away.

Freshman Case Sanderson led Nebraska in the batter’s box, finishing the game with two hits and two RBIs. Sanderson also delivered a two-run home run in the bottom of the third, scoring the Huskers’ first two runs of the game.

Nebraska’s record drops to 22-7 on the season. The Huskers will travel to Kansas for a single-game bout with the Jayhawks. The game is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire