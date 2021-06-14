Rough second half sees Washington Mystics fall to Atlanta Dream

Rough second half sees Mystics fall to Dream in Atlanta originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Mystics found themselves on the wrong end of an outstanding three-point shooting performance from the Atlanta Dream on Sunday when they fell 101-78.

The Mystics were on the front foot for must of the first half, leading by as much as 11 points. But they were loose with the ball and an onslaught of turnovers negated the fact that they shot 7-of-13 from 3 point-range in the first half.

After going into the break with a 51-49 lead, Washington allowed the Dream to go on a 17-3 run to open the third quarter. The Dream made 13 3-pointers, shooting 36 of 71 overall from the field as Courtney Williams scored 21 points and Odyssey Sims dropped a season-high 20 points.

Myisha Hines-Allen and Ariel Atkins led the scoring for the Mystics with 16 and 15 points respectively, while Natasha Cloud was held to just three points in 25 minutes. Washington shot just 2-of-11 from the field in the fourth quarter as the Dream took Game 1 of this regular season series.

The Mystics have a chance to quickly avenge the road loss in Atlanta on Thursday as they welcome the Dream to the District before the first full capacity crowd at the Entertainment and Sports Arena since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tune into NBC Sports Washington's live coverage of Mystics vs. Dream on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.