Rough season gets worse for Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett in Texas A&M blowout

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Robert Behrens, a managing editor for SB Nation’s Texas A&M site Good Bull Hunting, started a petition for the Aggies to face Mississippi State football every week. That’s how the Bulldogs’ trip to Kyle Field went Saturday.

With a 51-10 loss – a game that featured a plethora of MSU penalties and turnovers to fuel most of the 103,266 in attendance − Mississippi State (4-6, 1-6 SEC) is on the verge of missing a bowl game one year after a nine-win season.

The Bulldogs, led by first-year coach Zach Arnett, have lost three straight conference games – a number that could have been worse if not for Arkansas’ struggles on offense last month.

With the loss to Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3), Mississippi State enters must-win mode needing victories against in-state foes Southern Miss and Ole Miss to extend its bowl streak to 14 years.

Chris Parson, Mike Wright get chance at quarterback

With senior quarterback Will Rogers sidelined for the fourth straight game, Arnett elected to give freshman Chris Parson his first career start. However, after two interceptions on three drives, Arnett went back to Mike Wright, who started the previous three games.

Wright, a senior transfer, continued his struggles. His lone highlight with the game still in reach came during a 10-play drive that covered 57 yards in the second quarter and ended in a field goal. Parson entered the game again in the third quarter and immediately threw another interception.

Penalties didn’t help the quarterbacks, highlighted by three false starts on Parson’s first drive.

Jaylen Henderson shines vs Mississippi State defense

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and LSU’s Jayden Daniels received SEC player of the week honors earlier this season after games against Mississippi State. Jaylen Henderson, the Aggies' third-string quarterback who started against MSU, could become the third SEC quarterback to win honors after facing the Bulldogs.

Despite Max Johnson being sidelined following an injury suffered last week against Ole Miss, A&M’s offense had its way against defensive coordinator Matt Brock's unit. Mississippi State’s offense didn’t offer much help with Texas A&M having four consecutive possessions in the first half start inside MSU territory.

However, field position proved to not matter much for coach Jimbo Fisher’s offense. A&M surpassed its season average of 32.3 points per game before halftime.

Zavion Thomas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KGfVDQuk1y — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 12, 2023

Zavion Thomas provides spark

The drama of the MSU quarterback situation was expected to be settled early with the Bulldogs getting the ball first. However, Zavion Thomas prolonged the wait.

Thomas returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown, keeping the Mississippi State offense off the field. Thomas, a sophomore, has been among the SEC’s best punt returners while at MSU. Lining up alongside Lideatrick Griffin in the kick return game, he got a chance to provide a spark against an A&M team struggling to get touchbacks.

It was the first opening kickoff returned for a touchdown by an MSU player since Griffin in 2021.

Next on Mississippi State's schedule?

Mississippi State closes the regular season with back-to-back games at Davis Wade Stadium. MSU hosts Southern Miss next Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network+) before the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss on Nov. 23.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

