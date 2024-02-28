Rough ending doesn't keep Stow girls basketball from first OHSAA district final since 2021

Stow's Anna Hurst shoots in the first half against Austintown Fitch at the OHSAA girls basketball districts held at Perry High School Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Coach Bob Podges was miffed with Stow girls basketball's finish Tuesday in its 50-39 win over Austintown Fitch.

Stow may have played its worst quarter of the season in the fourth, committing a ton of turnovers and getting outscored 21-5. That included a 10-0 Fitch run to end the game.

Podges said hadn't determined how many laps his team would run at practice for that effort.

The good news is Stow still has practice.

Stow's Kadence Dodds shoots over pressure from Austintown Fitch's Lannie Henning in the first half at the OHSAA girls basketball districts held at Perry High School Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Stow's sleepy fourth quarter contrasted its first three quarters Tuesday in a Division I district semifinal at Perry High School. Stow (20-5) led by 27 points after three quarters in coasting past Fitch (14-10).

Stow advanced to its first district final since 2021. The Bulldogs have a date with Lake on Friday at Perry after the Blue Streaks defeated Highland 49-40 in the first semifinal Tuesday.

"We did a lot of good things in the first half," Podges said. "In the second half, we forgot a lot of those things. We played really good team defense. We were in the gaps, we were in the midline. They did a really good job at it."

So what happened in that fourth quarter?

"We didn't play very smart basketball," Podges said.

"I don't know. I think were just tired," said center Kennady Dodds.

Fitch coach Dan Horacek challenged his team after being down 36-14 at the half.

"They're a very good basketball team year in and year out," Horacek said. "I don't think they missed many shots in the first half. I'm just proud of these kids how they fought."

The Dodds sisters were the focal point for Stow's offense, as the Bulldogs' used their height advantage well.

Kennady Dodds dominated the paint, finishing with a game-high 18 points and 15 rebounds.

"We've been trying to get a lot of reps in, especially down low, because we saw they were smaller," she said. "Our offense had been working hard on it."

Her outside game helped ignite Stow, as she hit a pair of 3s in the first quarter, leading Stow to a 19-3 advantage after one."

"She's a bad matchup for us, although she played fantastic," Horacek said. "She had the total game inside and outside. I thought she was the best player on the floor tonight."

Big sister Kadence Dodds looks back at full strength after dealing with a hip injury earlier in February. Kadence finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, going 10-of-12 from the foul line.

"When Kadence missed eight games there at the end of the season, it affected us, because she's our other big," Podges said. "She's one of the players we depend on."

"She's my favorite," Kennady Dodds said. "I love playing with my big sister."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Stow girls basketball coasts to win in OHSAA district semifinals