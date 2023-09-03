Some rough edges for Georgia football's Mike Bobo and Carson Beck with room to grow

Mike Bobo was back above in the coaches’ box Saturday night in Sanford Stadium in a seat filled the last three years by Todd Monken.

The once again Georgia football offensive coordinator was calling plays for first-time starter Carson Beck.

The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs 48-7 victory over UT Martin probably won’t make those who aren’t sold on Bobo 2.0 at Georgia change their minds, but the games that really matter are still to come.

Georgia’s offense punted three of six possessions in the first half, were outgained in the first quarter by an FCS opponent and had to settle for a field goal instead of scoring after getting the ball to the 5-yard line before the half.

“At first, obviously we came out and played a little rough,” offensive guard Xavier Truss said. “We need to be more consistent.”

Bobo looked down at his play sheet as he headed downstairs with 3 seconds still on the first half clock and Georgia having to settle for a 23-yard field goal for a 17-0 halftime lead.

“Their kicking our ass up front and we’re really not getting explosive plays on radio,” coach Kirby Smart said in a halftime radio interview.

Kendall Milton saw Georgia look unstoppable against TCU in a 65-7 blowout in its last game. On this night, the offense started with three-and-outs on two of its first three drives.

“Some days everything might be going right, other days you might have a little bit of challenges,” Milton said. “We were able to bounce back and get back to our true identity.”

Beck, the fourth-year junior, joins a relatively small list of starting quarterbacks Bobo has had as Bulldog coordinator in his eight years and now one game in that position.

Here’s what we can say from game one against an overmatched FCS opponent.

Beck showed that Georgia still has an elusive quarterback, even if he’s not as much of a threat as two-time defending national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett. He wasn’t sacked once.

He scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, picked up another 6 yards on a run and then took off and ran past the first down marker on a third-and-2.

“I was definitely anxious to get out on the field,” he said for his first start since 2019 in high school.

Beck and Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett “weren’t on the same page,” on one pass Beck threw behind him, Smart said.

Smart said he thought things went “really well,” with Bobo as play-caller, but said that it was “frustrating” to have to settle for a field goal before the half.

Beck hung in there on a six-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Georgia a 24-0 lead.

He got the ball out to 5-foot-8, 185-pound wide receiver Mekhi Mews who raced 54 yards for his first college touchdown.

The Bulldogs went 80 yards on their next drive before a 2-yard Roderick Robinson touchdown run.

“I think as an offense, we totally settled in,” Beck said. “We opened up. We played a little faster. We became more comfortable as an offense.”

Beck finished 21 of 31 for 294 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions.

“He threw the ball away when he had to and hit the spots when he had to,” Smart said. “He didn’t put us at risk. He made good checks.”

Matthew Stafford, Joe Cox, Aaron Murray and Hutson Mason were where Beck is now from 2007-14 under Bobo.

Where Beck would fit in that group will be known better as the season goes along.

