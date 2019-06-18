Rough crowd: Giants rookie Daniel Jones booed at Yankees game

It’s not news that fan bases can be tough on athletes that play for their favorite teams.

But booing a player who has yet to take a snap? That seems a bit much.

Daniel Jones booed at Yankees game

Via multiple reporters who were at Monday night’s New York Yankees game, Daniel Jones, the New York Giants’ rookie quarterback, was booed by the crowd.

Now, it could have been the New York Jets fans on hand who were booing Jones. That’s certainly possible.

Daniel Jones, the New York Giants No. 6 overall draft pick, was booed at a New York Yankees game Monday night. (AP)

Or Giants fans who aren’t upset at Jones, but at the franchise’s direction under general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur. (Shurmur was booed at Yankees Stadium last month, on his birthday no less.)

Give the kid a chance

But it’s not Jones’ fault that Giants fans are upset with the team’s performance in recent seasons. He hasn’t really done anything of substance yet since he was drafted.

In fact, as Giants reporter Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com wrote, Jones showed “better-than-expected arm strength” during New York’s spring camps, and picked up the playbook well, which was expected for the Duke-educated quarterback.

Eli Manning is a Giants legend; the history books will always show that he helped guide the franchise to two Super Bowl titles. But Manning can’t play forever, and team brass believes that Jones can be Manning’s successor.

Do New York fans want to be like the Miami Dolphins, who have been looking for their franchise quarterback for decades since Dan Marino’s retirement and have the record to match that struggle?

It’s understandable if there’s frustration with the Mara family and/or Gettleman. But reserve the boos for them; give the kid a chance to show himself.

