After rough Arizona swing, Colorado goes voteless in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Some work will be required for Colorado to break into the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25.
After dropping consecutive Pac-12 road games to Arizona and Arizona State, the Buffaloes didn’t receive a single vote in Monday’s Week 10 poll. In the Week 9 poll that was released on Jan. 2, Colorado had 24 votes, the fifth-most among non-ranked teams.
The Wildcats, who beat Colorado by 47 points on Thursday, were the only ranked Pac-12 team in this week’s poll, improving two spots to No. 8. Including CU, no other team in the conference received a single vote.
So, in what’s certainly a down year for Pac-12 men’s basketball, the Buffs likely won’t face another ranked team until Arizona comes to Boulder on Feb. 10.
Colorado is currently 11-4 overall (2-2 Pac-12) with games against Cal (5-10, 1-3) and USC (8-7, 2-2) set for this week.
Here’s a complete look at this week’s Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
14-1
788
—
2
Houston
14-0
762
+1
3
Kansas
13-1
754
-1
4
UConn
13-2
685
—
5
11-3
661
—
6
Kentucky
11-2
628
—
7
11-3
592
+2
8
Arizona
12-3
556
+2
9
Oklahoma
13-1
490
+2
10
Illinois
11-3
455
-2
11
Duke
11-3
446
+2
12
Marquette
11-4
428
-5
13
Memphis
13-2
410
+2
14
Baylor
12-2
378
+4
15
Wisconsin
11-3
341
+6
16
Auburn
12-2
301
+8
17
BYU
12-2
251
-5
18
Colorado State
13-2
221
-4
19
San Diego State
13-2
198
+6
20
Creighton
11-4
147
+6
21
Gonzaga
11-4
146
+4
22
11-3
133
-6
23
Utah State
14-1
77
N/A
24
Ole Miss
13-1
77
-4
25
Florida Atlantic
11-4
58
-8
Schools Dropped Out
James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)
Others Receiving Votes
Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)
