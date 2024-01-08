After rough Arizona swing, Colorado goes voteless in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Some work will be required for Colorado to break into the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25.

After dropping consecutive Pac-12 road games to Arizona and Arizona State, the Buffaloes didn’t receive a single vote in Monday’s Week 10 poll. In the Week 9 poll that was released on Jan. 2, Colorado had 24 votes, the fifth-most among non-ranked teams.

The Wildcats, who beat Colorado by 47 points on Thursday, were the only ranked Pac-12 team in this week’s poll, improving two spots to No. 8. Including CU, no other team in the conference received a single vote.

So, in what’s certainly a down year for Pac-12 men’s basketball, the Buffs likely won’t face another ranked team until Arizona comes to Boulder on Feb. 10.

Colorado is currently 11-4 overall (2-2 Pac-12) with games against Cal (5-10, 1-3) and USC (8-7, 2-2) set for this week.

Here’s a complete look at this week’s Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 14-1 788 — 2 Houston 14-0 762 +1 3 Kansas 13-1 754 -1 4 UConn 13-2 685 — 5 Tennessee 11-3 661 — 6 Kentucky 11-2 628 — 7 North Carolina 11-3 592 +2 8 Arizona 12-3 556 +2 9 Oklahoma 13-1 490 +2 10 Illinois 11-3 455 -2 11 Duke 11-3 446 +2 12 Marquette 11-4 428 -5 13 Memphis 13-2 410 +2 14 Baylor 12-2 378 +4 15 Wisconsin 11-3 341 +6 16 Auburn 12-2 301 +8 17 BYU 12-2 251 -5 18 Colorado State 13-2 221 -4 19 San Diego State 13-2 198 +6 20 Creighton 11-4 147 +6 21 Gonzaga 11-4 146 +4 22 Clemson 11-3 133 -6 23 Utah State 14-1 77 N/A 24 Ole Miss 13-1 77 -4 25 Florida Atlantic 11-4 58 -8

Schools Dropped Out

James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)

Others Receiving Votes

Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)

