After rough Arizona swing, Colorado goes voteless in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Jack Carlough
·2 min read

Some work will be required for Colorado to break into the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25.

After dropping consecutive Pac-12 road games to Arizona and Arizona State, the Buffaloes didn’t receive a single vote in Monday’s Week 10 poll. In the Week 9 poll that was released on Jan. 2, Colorado had 24 votes, the fifth-most among non-ranked teams.

The Wildcats, who beat Colorado by 47 points on Thursday, were the only ranked Pac-12 team in this week’s poll, improving two spots to No. 8. Including CU, no other team in the conference received a single vote.

So, in what’s certainly a down year for Pac-12 men’s basketball, the Buffs likely won’t face another ranked team until Arizona comes to Boulder on Feb. 10.

Colorado is currently 11-4 overall (2-2 Pac-12) with games against Cal (5-10, 1-3) and USC (8-7, 2-2) set for this week.

Here’s a complete look at this week’s Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

14-1

788

2

Houston

14-0

762

+1

3

Kansas

13-1

754

-1

4

UConn

13-2

685

5

Tennessee

11-3

661

6

Kentucky

11-2

628

7

North Carolina

11-3

592

+2

8

Arizona

12-3

556

+2

9

Oklahoma

13-1

490

+2

10

Illinois

11-3

455

-2

11

Duke

11-3

446

+2

12

Marquette

11-4

428

-5

13

Memphis

13-2

410

+2

14

Baylor

12-2

378

+4

15

Wisconsin

11-3

341

+6

16

Auburn

12-2

301

+8

17

BYU

12-2

251

-5

18

Colorado State

13-2

221

-4

19

San Diego State

13-2

198

+6

20

Creighton

11-4

147

+6

21

Gonzaga

11-4

146

+4

22

Clemson

11-3

133

-6

23

Utah State

14-1

77

N/A

24

Ole Miss

13-1

77

-4

25

Florida Atlantic

11-4

58

-8

Schools Dropped Out

James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)

Others Receiving Votes

Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)

