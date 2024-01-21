Rouen 3-3 Toulouse (12-11 on pens): Minnows beat French Cup holders in shootout

Rouen are sixth in the Championnat National table this season

French Cup holders Toulouse were knocked out by third-tier Rouen in a penalty shootout which saw 23 of the 24 kicks scored.

All 11 players on each team scored their spot-kicks before Gabriel Suazo hit the post with his second attempt and Abdeljalil Sahloune netted to set up a last-16 tie with Monaco.

That shootout drama came after a 3-3 draw in Rouen.

Toulouse had been moments away from going out in normal time.

Omar Bezzekhami put Rouen, who were promoted to the Championnat National last season, ahead with Toulouse captain Vincent Sierro equalising two minutes later.

The Ligue 1 visitors led through a Yann Gboho volley but Rouen, who lost the 1925 final, equalised through Valentin Sanson's penalty.

Sofyane Bouzamoucha headed the underdogs into another lead but Rasmus Nicolaisen's injury-time goal sent the game to penalties.

Elsewhere, Saint-Priest of the fifth tier are also into the last 16 after beating fourth division Romorantin 4-1. They play Ligue 2 Valenciennes in the next round.