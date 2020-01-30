Rotoworld's Super Bowl 54 Radio Row Interviews

Rotoworld has landed in Miami! Josh Norris and John Daigle are repping the Rotoworld Football Podcast from Radio Row at Super Bowl LIV and have been conducting a slew of interviews with coaches, players past and present and fellow football writers.

Catch them through the links below.

 

CLIPS:

Sean Payton, Saints HC - Sean Payton discusses Michael Thomas' success

Kenyan Drake, Cardinals RB - Cardinals' Kenyan Drake talks NFL trade process

Terry McLaurin, Redskins WR - Terry McLaurin's plans for offseason

Preston Williams, Dolphins WR - Preston Williams discusses Dolphins' morale

Jason & Devin McCourty, Patriots CBs - McCourty twins share funny story about Belichick

Cam Heyward, Steelers DE - Steelers' Heyward breaks down Fitzpatrick's impact
Cam Heyward - Cam Heyward opens up about outlook for brother

Emmitt Smith, Cowboys Hall of Fame RB - Emmitt Smith on 1993, "defining moment" vs. Giants
Emmitt Smith - Emmitt Smith gives advice to Tom Brady

Jerome Bettis, Steelers Hall of Fame RB - Jerome Bettis reflects on his crazy 2004 stat line

Tim Brown, Raiders Hall of Fame WR - Tim Brown on Jon Gruden's passion for football

Eddie George, Former NFL RB  - Eddie George on Derrick Henry, Titans

Carson Palmer, Former NFL QB - Carson Palmer on how Bruce Arians communicates

Ron Jaworski, Former NFL QB - Jaworski's breakdown of Patrick Mahomes
Ron Jaworski - How Reid found success with Chiefs

Anquan Boldin, Former NFL WR - Anquan Boldin on rookie season with Cardinals

Chris Long, Former NFL DE - How Steve Spagnuolo has found success in KC
Chris Long - Chris Long opens up on his time with Patriot

Neil Smith, Former NFL DE - Neil Smith remembers Super Bowl wins with Broncos

Will Brinson, CBS Sports - Why Panthers need to go into tank mode
Will Brinson - Will Brinson plays Panthers GM for a day

Danny Kelly, The Ringer - The Seahawks should spend money on offense

Robert Mays, The Ringer - Where does 49ers offense have edge over Chiefs?

JP Finlay, NBC Sports Washington - Firing of Redskins GM Allen, impact on org

Tom Curran, NBC Sports Boston - Tom Curran discusses Tom Brady's Free agency

 

FULL INTERVIEWS:

Sean Payton - How Saints' Thomas almost broke Payton's finger

Melvin Gordon, Chargers RB - Melvin Gordon has some tips for the 49ers' offense

Kenyan Drake - Cardinals' Drake shares what makes Kingsbury tick

Terry McLaurin - Terry McLaurin on adjusting to NFL defenses

Preston Williams - Williams talks Dolphins future, playing for Flores

Emmitt Smith - Emmitt Smith's defining moment of his career

Jerome Bettis - Why 'The Bus' loves today's running backs

Tim Brown - Brown: Shanahan 'worked almost too hard' in TB

Eddie George - Eddie George on relationship with Titans' Henry

Carson Palmer - Carson Palmer's advice for Lamar Jackson

Ron Jaworski - Jaworski breaks down Mahomes, Jimmy G

Anquan Boldin - Boldin talks about new era of mobile quarterbacks

Chris Long - Former DE Long talks Chiefs DC Spagnuolo

Neil Smith - Neil Smith talks Super Bowl wins, pass-happy NFL

Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports - Harmon breaks down outlooks for Cooper, Brown

Will Brinson - Will Brinson gives 2020 prediction for Panthers

Danny Kelly - Danny Kelly on what Seahawks must do in offseason

JP Finlay - Redskins insider Finlay on Allen, Rivera, Haskins

Rober Mays - Mays helps preview 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl

 

Keep your eyes peeled to this column and the Rotoworld NFL videos section for updates with more full interviews and clips as they come in!

 

