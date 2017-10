Rotoworld Staff Predictions

The Rotoworld Staff makes some predictions for the upcoming season and you won't believe who the majority pick for the Norris Trophy

The first Daily Dose of the season is a fun one as the Rotoworld Hockey Staff makes some predictions on the upcoming season. While some seem to be obvious as Connor McDavid tops a few lists, the Calder race is wide open and the Stanley Cup could be going to a few different teams.

Enjoy!

Michael Brian Ryan Corey Joey Calder Trophy Nolan Patrick Clayton Keller Clayton Keller Nico Hischier Nico Hischier Art Ross Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Rocket Richard Auston Matthews Steven Stamkos Patrik Laine Sidney Crosby Steven Stamkos Hart Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Norris Erik Karlsson Victor Hedman Victor Hedman Victor Hedman Victor Hedman Best Fantasy Forward Connor McDavid Brad Marchand Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Best Fantasy Defenseman Erik Karlsson Victor Hedman Brent Burns Brent Burns Brent Burns Best Fantasy Goalie Devan Dubnyk Ben Bishop Matt Murray Matt Murray Braden Holtby Penalty minute leader Antoine Roussel Micheal Haley Tom Wilson Tom Wilson Mark Borowiecki Best sleeper Anton Slepyshev Evgenii Dadonov Ryan Strome Evgenii Dadonov Ivan Provorov Biggest Bust Kevin Shattenkirk Nino Niederreiter Henrik Lundqvist Martin Hanzal Erik Karlsson Atlantic winner Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Toronto Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Metropolitan winner Washington Washington Pittsburgh Washington Washington Central winner Dallas Dallas Dallas Minnesota Minnesota Pacific winner Edmonton Edmonton Edmonton Edmonton Anaheim East Conference Champion Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Pittsburgh Tampa Bay Pittsburgh West Conference Champion Minnesota Dallas Edmonton Anaheim Anaheim Stanley Cup winner Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Edmonton Tampa Bay Pittsburgh Worst Team Vegas Vancouver Colorado Vegas Vancouver

James Jeff Dan Gus Calder Trophy Nico Hischier Clayton Keller Nico Hischier Clayton Keller Art Ross Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Rocket Richard Alex Ovechkin Vladimir Tarasenko Alex Ovechkin Patrik Laine Hart Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Steven Stamkos Auston Matthews Norris Victor Hedman Victor Hedman Erik Karlsson Victor Hedman Best Fantasy Forward Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Connor McDavid Best Fantasy Defenseman Brent Burns John Klingberg Erik Karlsson Victor Hedman Best Fantasy Goalie Braden Holtby Matt Murray Matt Murray Carey Price Penalty minute leader Matthew Tkachuk Mark Borowiecki Mark Borowiecki Mark Borowiecki Best sleeper Nathan MacKinnon Pavel Zacha Sebastian Aho Tim Heed Biggest Bust Zach Parise Artemi Panarin Artemi Panarin Joe Thornton Atlantic winner Montreal Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Metropolitan winner Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Washington Central winner Minnesota Nashville Minnesota Nashville Pacific winner Edmonton Edmonton Edmonton Calgary East Conference Champion Pittsburgh Tampa Bay Pittsburgh New York Rangers West Conference Champion Nashville Edmonton Edmonton Calgary Stanley Cup winner Nashville Edmonton Pittsburgh Calgary Worst Team Vegas Vegas Vancouver Colorado

