Rotoworld Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft Results: Which expert has the best team?

The fellas and ladies at Rotoworld — plus other friends from the industry — got together Wednesday night for the site’s annual mock draft show, and being that I was unable to attend due to other responsibilities, I’m here to break it down and provide some grades to the crew. The format is full PPR with starting lineups of 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 2 TE, 2 FLEX with no defense or kickers.

This is more for informational purposes to see where the industry’s headspace is at, as I’m not much for giving letter grades to fantasy drafts. For bragging rights’ purposes, I think Patrick Daugherty has the best roster top-to-bottom, followed by Rich Hribar and Lauren Carpenter.

To see how the draft played out in real-time, be sure to watch the replay here.

1. (1) Christian McCaffrey (RB1)

2. (24) Chris Godwin (WR7)

3. (25) Adam Thielen (WR8)

4. (48) Jonathan Taylor (RB19)

5. (49) T.Y. Hilton (WR26)

6. (72) Diontae Johnson (WR35)

7. (73) Brandin Cooks (WR36)

8. (96) Tarik Cohen (RB36)

9. (97) Damien Harris (RB37)

10. (120) Darrell Henderson (RB46)

11. (121) Duke Johnson (RB47)

12. (144) T.J. Hockenson (TE12)

13. (145) Rob Gronkowski (TE13)

14. (168) Steven Sims (WR72)

15. (169) Larry Fitzgerald (WR73)

16. (192) Tom Brady (QB14)

Notes: McCaffrey is the consensus No. 1 pick no matter the format, so that was a no-brainer for JJ to kick things off. I particularly love the receiver depth on this team, nabbing a pair of top-10 wideouts in Godwin and Thielen and then coming back with Hilton, who by all accounts is healthy and ready for a bounce-back season with an upgrade at quarterback in Philip Rivers. Hilton is also in a contract year, so he has all the incentive in the world to post big numbers. Johnson and Cooks are also strong upside prospects in big-play offenses with top-end QBs throwing them the ball. The Taylor pick is interesting as JJ’s RB2. The rookie has been the subject of a whole lot of summer hype, but it remains to be seen if he can actually overtake Marlon Mack atop the depth chart.

The running back depth is a bit of a concern. Cohen was merely waiver-wire fodder all of 2019 in a broken offense. Harris is another summer hype piece out of New England and someone whose ADP has been skyrocketing of late. Henderson is already banged up in LA and coming off a disastrous rookie year. He’s likely behind rookie Cam Akers for the Rams, while Malcolm Brown is also a candidate to out-carry Henderson early in the year. Duke Johnson is a total wild card who hasn’t been used to his abilities in Houston. There’s no reason to think that will change now. Sims is a great get in the 14th round, especially in PPR as Washington’s slot man. Sims crushed to the tune of 13-190-4 over the final three weeks last year. Brady with the last pick of the draft is more than fine going into Week 1. If Taylor and Harris pan out, this team has unlimited upside. Gronk is a top-eight tight end for me.

1. (2) Saquon Barkley (RB2)

2. (23) Kenny Golladay (WR6)

3. (26) JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR9)

4. (47) Marquise Brown (WR25)

5. (50) Lamar Jackson (QB1)

6. (71) Kareem Hunt (RB29)

7. (74) J.K. Dobbins (RB30)

8. (95) Evan Engram (TE7)

9. (98) Tevin Coleman (RB38)

10. (119) DeSean Jackson (WR58)

11. (122) Boston Scott (RB48)

12. (143) Mohamed Sanu (WR68)

13. (146) Carlos Hyde (RB55)

14. (167) Miles Boykin (WR71)

15. (170) Andy Isabella (WR74)

16. (191) Rex Burkhead (RB70)

Notes: As was the case with Christian McCaffrey at No. 1, Barkley is the consensus No. 2 overall pick no matter the format. Barkley had a rough first three months of 2019, but he absolutely exploded Weeks 15-17 to close out his sophomore campaign after an ankle injury ruined his start. Daigle’s receiver group possesses massive upside and target share. All three of Golladay, JuJu, and Hollywood Brown are their respective teams’ unquestioned top wideouts. JuJu, in particular, should be primed for a huge bounce-back campaign with Big Ben back under center after elbow surgery. 2019 left a sour taste in his mouth, but I fully expect a big contract year out of Smith-Schuster. Brown spent the offseason getting yoked, adding 23 pounds of muscle, and Daigle has that Lamar Jackson-Brown stack teed up after taking Jackson as the QB1.

Hunt is an iffy RB2, but I like him a lot more in PPR after he averaged 5.5 targets per game last year and now has a coach that loves to call pass plays to his running backs. Dobbins has league-winning feels all over him in Baltimore’s run-dominant scheme. He’s expected to challenge Mark Ingram for carries right out of the gate. I somewhat question this team’s FLEX spots because of the question marks surrounding Coleman’s and Jackson’s roles and/or health. But there’s no question Jackson has weekly WR1 in his range of outcomes. Sanu, Hyde, Boykin, Isabella, and Burkhead were all kind of “meh” picks in the later rounds. At tight end, Engram has his health questions coming off Lisfranc foot surgery, but when healthy last season, he led the Giants in targets. If he’s able to stay on the field, there’s top-four upside there.

Team 3 - Hayden Winks (Rotoworld)

1. (3) Ezekiel Elliott (RB3)

2. (22) James Conner (RB14)

3. (27) Allen Robinson (WR10)

4. (46) DK Metcalf (WR24)

5. (51) Patrick Mahomes (QB2)

6. (70) A.J. Green (WR34)

7. (75) Marvin Jones (WR37)

8. (94) CeeDee Lamb (WR47)

9. (99) Hayden Hurst (TE8)

10. (118) Alexander Mattison (RB45)

11. (123) Sammy Watkins (WR59)

12. (142) Austin Hooper (TE11)

13. (147) Dallas Goedert (TE14)

14. (166) Darrynton Evans (RB63)

15. (171) Kendrick Bourne (WR75)

16. (190) LeSean McCoy (RB69)

Notes: Elliott or Alvin Kamara is like splitting hairs; can’t go wrong with either, but I think I might like Kamara a tad more in full PPR. He is coming off a “torn knee,” however, whatever that means. He’s healthy, though, it seems. Conner is a pick I love as the RB14. The only question around him is his ability to play a full 16 games after missing 11 contests over his first three years. But when Big Ben was healthy in 2018, Conner was the overall RB7 in PPR points per game thanks to 13 touchdowns. Robinson is the only Bears player we can count on surviving this projected bad offense. He’s produced with bad quarterbacks his entire life. Metcalf is a total freak and would benefit greatly from the #LetRussCook movement. The sky’s the limit. It would surprise nobody if Mahomes reclaims his spot as the overall QB1. A.J. Green’s health and age are massive hurdles to clear, but Winks followed it up with one of my favorite picks in the draft with Marvin Jones at WR37. He was the WR21 in PPR points per game last season despite catching passes from Jeff Driskel and David Blough following Matthew Stafford’s injury.

Lamb’s weekly numbers will likely be all over the place as the Cowboys’ WR3, but he’s going to pop off for some big games. Hurst is Matt Ryan’s new Austin Hooper as a target vacuum in the middle of the field. Mattison will obviously need a Dalvin Cook holdout or injury to return any sort of value. Getting a starting Chiefs WR in Watkins who catches passes from Mahomes as the WR59 is something I’m all about. Watkins had a huge postseason en route to the Super Bowl. Bourne has been Jimmy Garoppolo’s most-trusted wideout when a big catch is needed, and he’s now locked into starting duties after the Niners’ array of injuries at the position. He could easily mess around and score 6-8 touchdowns. I doubt McCoy does anything in Tampa, and Evans has had a bit of a rough start to his first NFL camp. Both are likely early fantasy cuts.

Team 4 - Andy Behrens (Yahoo!)

1. (4) Michael Thomas (WR1)

2. (21) George Kittle (TE2)

3. (28) Terry McLaurin (WR11)

4. (45) Mark Ingram (RB18)

5. (52) Melvin Gordon (RB20)

6. (69) Julian Edelman (WR33)

7. (76) Zack Moss (RB31)

8. (93) Matt Breida (RB35)

9. (100) Justin Jefferson (WR48)

10. (117) Jerry Jeudy (WR57)

11. (124) Laviska Shenault (WR60)

12. (141) Carson Wentz (QB8)

13. (148) Matt Ryan (QB9)

14. (165) Sony Michel (RB62)

15. (172) Giovani Bernard (RB64)

16. (189) Eric Ebron (TE23)

Notes: The Thomas-Kittle start is as safe as it gets from a floor and upside standpoint at WR-TE. The McLaurin pick shocked the system a bit, but it very much could be warranted. McLaurin is going as the WR23 in PPR drafts right now among the general public, so seeing the WR11 next to his name opened the eyes. McLaurin has been making big plays on a daily basis at training camp and has a connection with Dwayne Haskins from college. It didn’t show up a whole lot last year, as McLaurin did a lot of his damage with Case Keenum early in the year before a torrid Weeks 14-16 finish en route to the WR30 finish. Ingram turns 31 later this year but should have a safe floor, at least at the start of the year, as the 1A in Baltimore’s run-heavy attack. He averaged just 1.9 targets per game last season, however.

Gordon is likely headed for a confusing year in Denver’s backfield with Phillip Lindsay still there to siphon work. Edelman got a boost back up the ranks with the signing of Cam Newton. He’s a rock-solid WR3 in PPR. Moss and Breida are the No. 2 backs with their teams and may have pretty low weekly floors. Jefferson has been running with the second-team offense in Minnesota and plays for a coach in Mike Zimmer who just feels like a guy who is going to ease in rookies. The Vikings are also obviously very run-oriented, using fullbacks and tight ends. Jeudy is also repping with the Broncos’ twos, and GM John Elway has already said he’s tempered his expectations for both Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Shenault is a total wild card. Michel seems destined for PUP to open the year after foot surgery. Wentz and Ryan have weekly top-six upside as a streamable duo.

Team 5 - Lauren Carpenter (Rotoworld)

1. (5) Alvin Kamara (RB4)

2. (20) Aaron Jones (RB13)

3. (29) Chris Carson (RB15)

4. (44) Keenan Allen (WR23)

5. (53) Michael Gallup (WR27)

6. (68) Hunter Henry (TE5)

7. (77) Russell Wilson (QB3)

8. (92) Emmanuel Sanders (WR46)

9. (101) Phillip Lindsay (RB39)

10. (116) Curtis Samuel (WR56)

11. (125) N’Keal Harry (WR61)

12. (140) Randall Cobb (WR67)

13. (149) Blake Jarwin (TE15)

14. (164) John Ross (WR70)

15. (173) Greg Ward (WR76)

16. (188) Ben Roethlisberger (QB13)

Notes: Carpenter turned a blind eye to the #ZeroRB movement and started her draft RB-RB-RB. Kamara said he “tore his knee” last season, but he’s allegedly healthy now. An extremely frustrating 2019 fantasy asset as the RB8 in PPR points per game, scoring just six total touchdowns after 18 the year before, and four of those six scores came in Weeks 16-17 after Kamara’s fantasy managers had already been eliminated from the playoff picture. He’s still my favorite pick after the McCaffrey-Barkley duo. Jones is a sure regression candidate after scoring 19 touchdowns last season. AJ Dillon was drafted and should have a short-yardage role, while Jamaal Williams is also still in the picture. But after the Packers did nothing to address their pass-catching group, Jones still projects to be the centerpiece of the offense. Carson was fifth in the NFL in rushing attempts and nearly doubled his targets from the year before with 37, finishing as the RB12 in PPR, but he broke his hip at the end of the season. His punishing style makes Carson prone to injuries. The Seahawks also signed Carlos Hyde and drafted DeeJay Dallas to help take some of the load. Carson is obviously an elite RB3/FLEX for Carpenter.

The wideout trio of Allen-Gallup-Sanders doesn’t scream high-end production, but it’s a solid group with Gallup and Sanders in elite offenses and Allen the alpha dog of the Chargers’ pass-catchers. Samuel and Cobb make for fine depth pieces in offenses that project to be playing from behind and chasing points quite a bit. Seattle needs to #LetRussCook, but that’s wishful thinking until we see it happen. He’s still the king of making do with the limited passing opportunities he’s dealt. Lindsay should still see 10-12 touches per week, even after the Melvin Gordon addition. Ward has been operating with the starters at Eagles camp. All in all, I like this team a lot thanks to its incredible wealth of talent at the running back spot.

Team 6 - Rich Hribar (Sharp Football Analysis)

1. (6) Dalvin Cook (RB5)

2. (19) Travis Kelce (TE1)

3. (30) Odell Beckham (WR12)

4. (43) Le’Veon Bell (RB17)

5. (54) Todd Gurley (RB21)

6. (67) D’Andre Swift (RB28)

7. (78) Christian Kirk (WR38)

8. (91) Sterling Shepard (WR45)

9. (102) Preston Williams (WR49)

10. (115) Mike Williams (WR55)

11. (126) Breshad Perriman (WR62)

12. (139) Justin Jackson (RB54)

13. (150) Drew Brees (QB10)

14. (163) DeAndre Washington (RB61)

15. (174) Josh Reynolds (WR77)

16. (187) Brian Hill (RB68)

Notes: Cook is expected to ride out the final year of his rookie deal and play despite whispers of a holdout at certain points this offseason. He was last season’s RB2 in PPR leagues and remains the focal point of the offense. Kelce or George Kittle gives managers a strong edge at the tight end spot. OBJ can only be better than he was last year; he dedicated himself this offseason and has been putting in big work with Baker Mayfield after he was slowed most of last training camp with a core-muscle issue. After scoring 35 touchdowns his first three years, Beckham has just 13 over the last three. Bell is another one of my favorite picks of this draft as the RB17 in the fourth round. He averaged 20.7 touches per game last year, but efficiency wasn’t his thing. Bell cited poor conditioning after taking 2018 off, but he took things to another level this offseason and plans to play at the lowest weight of his career. There’s no reason he shouldn’t again see 20-plus touches on a regular basis, and the Jets made it a point to improve their offensive line.

Gurley took major steps back as the RB16 last season, as his knee woes proved to be real. He’s now in another fun offense that puts up points, and OC Dirk Koetter has said to expect 15-25 weekly touches for his new back. It’s very realistic, and this offensive line in Atlanta should be much better than what Gurley had in LA. He’s an elite FLEX for this roster. Kerryon Johnson still isn’t 100% back from his knee injury, and the Lions used a second-rounder on Swift. He should be the 1A to Johnson’s 1B in Detroit, but this staff has never seemed to want to commit to a true workhorse. Kirk scored all three of his touchdowns last season in one game against the Bucs, but he left a number of big plays on the board. Expect a more stable floor this time around in Year Two of the same offense that wants to run a ton of plays and push the ball. The overall WR25 in PPR points per game last season, Shepard isn’t exciting, but he does see volume and can be counted on for a safe floor. Preston, Mike, and Perriman all have the upside for explosive box scores here and there. It’s a nice little group to stream and play the matchups. Jackson is expected to fill that Melvin Gordon-ish role in LA as the run-first back to Austin Ekeler’s catch-first skill set. Washington is a late-round stab at a piece of the Chiefs backfield at a dirt-cheap pick. Brees was the QB8 last year.

Team 7 - Patrick Daugherty (Rotoworld)

1. (7) Derrick Henry (RB6)

2. (18) DeAndre Hopkins (WR5)

3. (31) Mike Evans (WR13)

4. (42) Mark Andrews (TE3)

5. (55) Will Fuller (WR28)

6. (66) Devin Singletary (RB27)

7. (79) Darius Slayton (WR39)

8. (90) Antonio Gibson (RB34)

9. (103) Mecole Hardman (WR50)

10. (114) Parris Campbell (WR54)

11. (127) Brandon Aiyuk (WR63)

12. (138) Matthew Stafford (QB7)

13. (151) Chris Herndon (TE16)

14. (162) Ryquell Armstead (RB60)

15. (175) Hunter Renfrow (WR78)

16. (186) Ian Thomas (TE22)

Notes: Henry is coming off career bests in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns, vaulting himself to the middle of the first round of fantasy drafts. He’s never been a pass-catcher, but the rushing volume makes up for it, as Henry was the RB4 in PPR last season. Hopkins is going as the WR5 in summer drafts a year after finishing as the WR4 in what was viewed as a down year for him. He’s going to a new scheme with a new quarterback and has yet to practice much with Kyler Murray, but the offense will run through Hopkins and figures to be near the top of the league in pace. You can’t go wrong with a Henry-Hopkins start. Evans feels like a total steal as the WR13. He’s currently being drafted as the WR8 in PPR leagues. Evans runs really hot and cold, but the start to his career has been historic with 1,000-plus yards in six straight seasons, and he’s still just 27. He now gets Tom Brady throwing him the ball. Andrews has an outside shot at overall TE1 status if he’s able to take on significantly more snaps with the departure of Hayden Hurst. Fuller is another high-risk, high-reward selection for RotoPat. He’s taking over WR1 status in Houston. Health is the only thing that has held Fuller back in his career.

Singletary eclipsed 20 touches four times after Week 9 last season, and the Bills reportedly want to get him even more involved in the passing game after he averaged 3.4 targets. He can easily outkick that RB27 draft slot. Slayton was a legit downfield playmaker in an offense that lacked them last season and is locked into three-wide sets. Gibson is the puff-piece out of Washington sans Derrius Guice. This backfield still needs to be sorted out, but Gibson has the most upside of the bunch. Hardman is expected to push Sammy Watkins for snaps in KC after averaging 20.7 yards per catch and scoring six touchdowns on 26 grabs as a rookie. Campbell is finally healthy in Indy and will be the Colts’ slot man. Aiyuk has a lot on his plate as a rookie with the laundry list of Niners’ wideout injuries. But he already has a hammy pull of his own. Stafford was the QB4 in points per game before his season-ending injury. Herndon’s been the talk of camp before, but his 2019 was a total loss thanks to suspension and injuries. He’s reportedly meshing really well with Sam Darnold and has minimal competition for targets with the Jets. Ian Thomas is taking over for Greg Olsen in Carolina. It’s a low-cost, very workable duo at tight end in fantasy. Renfrow is free money as a PPR slot man Derek Carr loves.

Team 8 - Chris Allen (4 for 4 Football)

1. (8) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB7)

2. (17) Austin Ekeler (RB12)

3. (32) DJ Moore (WR14)

4. (41) Robert Woods (WR22)

5. (56) Tyler Boyd (WR29)

6. (65) Ronald Jones (RB26)

7. (80) Dak Prescott (QB4)

8. (89) Henry Ruggs (WR44)

9. (104) John Brown (WR51)

10. (113) Kerryon Johnson (RB44)

11. (128) Allen Lazard (WR64)

12. (137) Jerick McKinnon (RB53)

13. (152) Jonnu Smith (TE17)

14. (161) Corey Davis (WR69)

15. (176) Jamaal Williams (RB65)

16. (185) Kenny Stills (WR83)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire is a polarizing fantasy asset, with some thinking he’s worthy of a top-six pick and others having him as a second-rounder. Either way, CEH is expected to return elite fantasy numbers, but there are varying opinions. The rookie enters the league’s most explosive offense with the best quarterback in the sport and was viewed as the best pass-catching prospect at his position in this year’s class. CEH is dripping with potential. Ekeler is almost a sure lock to take a step back from his RB6 finish last year. He was targeted a whopping 108 times and scored eight times through the air. Ekeler has just eight career rushing scores through three seasons. Moore is an after-the-catch god and had 70-plus yards and/or one touchdown in 12-of-16 games last year. He saw at least eight targets 11 times. Woods is one of the most underrated real-life football players and was the WR14 last season despite scoring just two receiving touchdowns. He’s a major rebound candidate in a passing offense that hopes to bounce back as a whole.

Boyd gets a huge boost in the quarterback department, but A.J. Green is back, and the Bengals drafted Tee Higgins. He may not see the volume he was used to in 2019. RoJo is expected to be the “main guy” for the Bucs, but he’s never really been a factor in the passing game, and Tom Brady loves backs who can block and catch. Prescott was last year’s QB3, and his supporting cast has only gotten better. Ruggs and Brown figure to be better best-ball players with a ton of big-play ability, but Ruggs has a tentative quarterback while Brown has taken a backseat to Stefon Diggs. Johnson and McKinnon are injury question marks. Jonnu Smith is one of my favorite late-round picks if you miss out on the top tight ends. Smith is a YAC beast who has a real connection with Ryan Tannehill.

Team 9 - Kate & Michelle Magdziuk (BallBlast Football)

1. (9) Josh Jacobs (RB8)

2. (16) Miles Sanders (RB11)

3. (33) A.J. Brown (WR15)

4. (40) Leonard Fournette (RB16)

5. (57) DeVante Parker (WR30)

6. (64) Raheem Mostert (RB25)

7. (81) Tyler Higbee (TE6)

8. (88) Anthony Miller (WR43)

9. (105) Deshaun Watson (QB5)

10. (112) James Washington (WR53)

11. (129) Bryan Edwards (WR65)

12. (136) Nyheim Hines (RB52)

13. (153) Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB56)

14. (160) Jared Cook (TE20)

15. (177) Auden Tate (WR79)

16. (184) Irv Smith (TE21)

Notes: Ninth overall is right where Jacobs is going this summer. The Raiders have spent countless media minutes hyping Jacobs’ ascension as a pass-catcher after he saw just 27 targets as a rookie, but the team’s actions have suggested otherwise. They re-signed Jalen Richard to a $7 million deal, drafted Lynn Bowden, and inked Theo Riddick to a look-see pact. Jacobs is going to be fed plenty as a runner, but his upside is capped if he doesn’t get any action in the passing department. Sanders is the opposite. He’s been dubbed “the guy” in Philly as a three-down back with unlimited upside in one of the league’s top offenses. After taking over starting duties in Week 11, Sanders was the RB13 in PPR formats. Brown is someone else who feels like he might be going too high. He was an absolute monster with the ball in his hands as a rookie, but Brown’s targets were all over the place with four-or-fewer eight times. He just made the ones he got count in a big way. Fournette is another very polarizing fantasy prospect this summer. He’s on a bad team that clearly doesn’t want him and in the final year of his deal.

Parker was the overall WR15 in PPR last season, and the Dolphins added zero receiver help. There’s a good chance Mostert outproduces Fournette. Not a bad couple backs to have in the FLEX spots here. Higbee had a historic finish to last season. He’s being drafted solely off that finish, but we’ll have to see if he can keep it up and if the Rams keep featuring him. Miller is the clear-cut WR2 in Chicago after averaging 5.7 catches for 72 yards over the final six weeks last season. He’s healthy off shoulder surgery. Watson is my favorite fantasy QB not named Jackson or Mahomes. The Texans figure to be chasing points a lot in 2020, and this receiver corps is built with big plays and quick striking ability in mind. Watson was the QB2 last year. Edwards already has Derek Carr’s “trust” and got a boost with the torn labrum to Tyrell Williams. Hines is being talked up as an Austin Ekeler-lite type for Philip Rivers in Indy. He’s been catching a lot of passes in practices this summer. Vaughn has a lot of competition for snaps in Tampa Bay.

Team 10 - Denny Carter (Rotoworld)

1. (10) Davante Adams (WR2)

2. (15) Julio Jones (WR4)

3. (34) D.J. Chark (WR16)

4. (39) Tyler Lockett (WR21)

5. (58) Zach Ertz (TE4)

6. (63) David Johnson (RB24)

7. (82) Jamison Crowder (WR40)

8. (87) James White (RB33)

9. (106) Chase Edmonds (RB40)

10. (111) AJ Dillon (RB43)

11. (130) Tony Pollard (RB49)

12. (135) Latavius Murray (RB51)

13. (154) Benny Snell (RB57)

14. (159) Cam Newton (QB11)

15. (178) JJ Arcega-Whiteside (WR80)

16. (183) Dare Ogunbowale (RB67)

Notes: Carter went full-blown Zero-RB to start this one, not taking his first RB until 63rd overall in the sixth round. But that running back, David Johnson, is set up in a glorious spot when it comes to volume. Out to prove he’s still a top back in this league, Johnson admittedly has a chip on his shoulder. The Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins for this guy, so you have to think Johnson is going to be an every-down workhorse back. Houston coaxed a 1,000-yard season out of Carlos Hyde last year. Johnson could flirt with top-15 numbers at the position. Adams and Julio are about as good of a WR start one could imagine. Chark is out to prove his 2019 breakout wasn’t a fluke. He’s still Gardner Minshew’s most trusted target. Minshew isn’t afraid to force the ball to Chark.

Lockett was one of the most frustrating players to have in fantasy last season, trading the occasional monster game for multiple duds. More consistency would go a long way, but he’s an elite FLEX for Denny. Crowder has 150 targets in his range of outcomes. After that, Carter just started taking swings at RBs with the hope that one or more will hit. Edmonds would be an RB1 if Kenyan Drake ever misses time. Snell has the No. 2 job sewn up in Pittsburgh behind injury-prone James Conner. Newton is dripping with upside if he’s able to stay healthy.

Team 11 - Scott Pianowski (Yahoo!)

1. (11) Joe Mixon (RB9)

2. (14) Tyreek Hill (WR3)

3. (35) Amari Cooper (WR17)

4. (38) Cooper Kupp (WR20)

5. (59) Jarvis Landry (WR31)

6. (62) Stefon Diggs (WR32)

7. (83) Jordan Howard (RB32)

8. (86) Golden Tate (WR42)

9. (107) Adrian Peterson (RB41)

10. (110) Marlon Mack (RB42)

11. (131) Mike Gesicki (TE10)

12. (134) Josh Allen (QB6)

13. (155) Noah Fant (TE18)

14. (158) Chris Thompson (RB59)

15. (179) Darrel Williams (RB66)

16. (182) Russell Gage (WR82)

Notes: Mixon is legitimately one of my favorite players to target in fantasy and a “must-have” for me if I’m at the back end of the first round. Mixon sleep-walked through the first half of 2019 on a bad team, but he became the focal point of coach Zac Taylor’s offense over the second half, averaging 124 yards per game after the Week 9 bye. The surrounding talent upgrades in Cincinnati should only help keep defenses off Mixon. Getting Tyreek Hill in the second round feels like a steal, but that happens when running backs get picked off early. Mixon-Hill is a mouthwatering start. Cooper has shown an ability to go totally bonkers with Dak Prescott. There’s high-end WR1 production in Cooper’s range of outcomes. Kupp was the overall WR7 in PPR points per game last season. Why he’s going so low in drafts compared to his production is beyond me. Steal.

Landry’s hip is a major concern for me, and he’s someone I’m actively avoiding. Diggs’ numbers are likely to take a hit in Buffalo, but he is the Bills’ obvious alpha WR1 and will have some monster games. Howard, Peterson, and Mack are all in similar situations as early-down backs with minimal pass-game upside. All three face competition for carries. Tate was Daniel Jones’ No. 1 receiver for much of 2019. Getting him as a WR6 in PPR is taking him at his absolute floor. He’s a great bet to outproduce his ADP this year. Gesicki and Fant give me real pause at the tight end spots; both players have extremely low floors, but there’s a ton of buzz around both players as breakout candidates. Josh Allen is a boom-bust QB1 who will win and lose you weeks. Thompson is a candidate for third-down, pass-game work for the Jaguars. Gage is a nice sleeper as the Falcons’ slot man.

Team 12 - Howard Bender (Fantasy Alarm)

1. (12) Nick Chubb (RB9)

2. (13) Kenyan Drake (RB10)

3. (36) Calvin Ridley (WR18)

4. (37) Courtland Sutton (WR19)

5. (60) David Montgomery (RB22)

6. (61) Cam Akers (RB23)

7. (84) Kyler Murray (QB5)

8. (85) Jalen Reagor (WR41)

9. (108) Darren Waller (TE9)

10. (109) Deebo Samuel (WR52)

11. (132) Michael Pittman (WR66)

12. (133) Bryce Love (RB50)

13. (156) Joshua Kelley (RB58)

14. (157) Jack Doyle (TE19)

15. (180) Robby Anderson (WR81)

16. (181) Daniel Jones (QB12)

Notes: Chubb isn’t one of my favorite first-round picks in PPR; I don’t think he’s going to be used like Dalvin Cook was under new coach Kevin Stefanski. Chubb caught just 11 passes in eight games after Kareem Hunt’s activation from suspension last season. He also averaged just 15.2 carries per game over his last five contests. Whereas Chubb is one of my least favorite picks, Drake is the exact opposite as one of my top second-round targets. Only Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry scored more PPR points from Weeks 9-17 after Drake landed in Arizona. Ridley is another one of my favorite early-round selections. The Falcons didn’t replace Mohamed Sanu and let Austin Hooper walk as a free agent, freeing up some more volume potential for Ridley in his third season. There’s been a lot of talk about Ridley turning in a Chris Godwin-like season as a third-year breakthrough candidate. Drew Lock really concerns me with Sutton, as he was a top-36 wideout just once over the final five weeks after Lock took over under center. Montgomery “slimmed down” after an inefficient rookie year, but he suffered a groin strain earlier in the week and is a question mark for Week 1. His effectiveness after that could also be something to watch.

Akers is expected to be part of a committee early on in the Rams’ season, but talent should eventually win out over time, pushing Akers to the top of the pack. Things could be frustrating for a while, however. Murray’s rookie year left much to be desired, even after he took home Rookie of the Year honors. He’s a major second-year leap candidate in the second year of coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Reagor has to play right away in Philly, and reports out of camp have been promising for the rookie. Waller faces more competition for targets with the additions of Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, and Nelson Agholor, and he also didn’t catch many touchdowns in his breakout 2019. He’s a safe floor tight end, but the upside may not be very high. Samuel could miss multiple games, but that’s baked into his draft cost as the WR52. When healthy, he’s a top-24 wideout as an after-the-catch wrecking ball. Pittman could be Philip Rivers’ new Mike Williams as a low-volume shot-play specialist and red-zone monster. Love and Kelley are dart throws in the late rounds. Anderson should serve as Teddy Bridgewater’s top deep threat, but DJ Moore, Christian McCaffrey, and Ian Thomas could all see more targets. Anderson will be fighting for looks with Curtis Samuel.

