Rotoworld Draft Notebook: NYG, LV eyeing CB?









It's a loaded week for the Rotoworld Draft Notebook as Pro Days, trade rumors and the later tier of free agency all roll on. As rosters become more clear, the puzzle pieces to how the draft could go start to expand.

Let's take a look at the latest team markets, three on the rise in the dynasty world and what lays ahead.

New Draft Markets

One of my favorite challenges each offseason is zeroing in on which position groups teams are targeting in the first round of the draft. Here's a look at the most recent draft boards for a few franchises.

Odds on first position drafted: WR -120, CB +400, OL +600

Wide receiver being listed as the odds-on favorite surprises me. Yes, Giants GM Joe Schoen will need to add another pass-catcher at some point in this draft, preferably to play on the outside, but New York can wait until Day 2 rather than select one at No. 25 overall with the depth of this year's WR group outweighing the top-end talent.

I've heard a ton of rumblings about the homework they've done on the corners. However, the big question is whether or not one of the CBs they are high on (Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., Deonte Banks) make it all the way to their selection? While Witherspoon and Gonzalez are highly unlikely, Porter Jr. or Banks could slide. There's a lot of value at the whopping +400 line.

As for the offensive line, this team desperately needs a center. While it's not the most popular strategy to select one in Round 1, it wouldn't shock me if Minnesota's John Micahel Schmitz or Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann sneak into the first round.

Odds on first position drafted: QB +200, OL +300, CB +300, DL +350

The Raiders are a popular mock draft landing spot for quarterback Will Levis. While that's not crazy, I think head coach Josh McDaniels has more confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo than the general public.

However, this defense needs a lot of work and that's where the value is in this market. If the Raiders stay at No. 7, cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez will be in play. Plus, if a team moves into the Arizona Cardinals spot at No. 3 overall pick, that could kick a top defensive lineman (Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, Jalen Carter, Lukas Van Ness) into Vegas' lap as well.

Odds on first position drafted: OL -140, DL +250, CB +500, WR +700

Don't always fear the chalk pick! Offensive line will continue to be a priority for Chicago, especially with GM Ryan Poles (a former lineman himself) in control of the draft room.

While the thought of WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the Bears is enticing, the excellent addition of D.J. Moore gives Justin Fields plenty of pass-catching talent to work with. Protecting Fields and enhancing the run game should be the plan in the draft.

Odds on first position drafted: WR +250, OL +300, DL +400, RB +900

While adding weapons around Josh Allen would certainly be exciting, protecting the franchise star through the draft is practical. The Bills are in a hot spot of the first round (No. 27) to potentially upgrade at right tackle with Darnell Wright or Dawand Jones. Plus, GM Brandon Beane got an up close look at both on the field during Senior Bowl week.

If you want to have some fun here, I wouldn't entirely rule out Bijan Robinson if he made it to the Bills in the draft and at the Hail Mary odds of +900, that's one to sprinkle on.

Dynasty Outlook, Three Up

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

Talk about capitalizing on a Pro Day. Abanikanda, who doesn't turn 21 until October, posted a 41 inch vertical and ran a blazing forty reportedly in the range of 4.26-4.32.

This is coming off an incredibly productive season where he ran for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns. While he's still an unproven pass-catcher (only 36 catches on 47 targets over the last two years), his combination of size and breakaway speed will give him an early-down role as a rookie.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Let's stick with the theme of breakaway speed at the running back position here. While significantly undersized at 5'8 ¼ and 179 pounds, Mitchell posted a 4.37 forty with a 1.48 ten-yard split at the NFL Combine. The latter is a 96th percentile metric for running backs, per Mock Draftable .

Teams looking for a change of pace, home run hitter, especially in the outside zone run game, should be all over Mitchell in rounds 4-6 of the draft. Per PFF, he had 31 runs for 15+ yards in 2022.

He said at his Pro Day he has visits with the Falcons, Jets, Lions and Packers lined up.

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

It's no secret this is a strong tight end class and one I believe can set the fantasy landscape of the position back on the right path. With all of the premier talent at the top of it, Tucker Kraft has become a bit of a forgotten man.

In 2021, he hauled in 65 catches for 773 yards, but due to injury in 2022 his receiving production got cut in half.

At 6'5, 254 pounds with sub 4.7 speed and reliable hands, Kraft is the value play at his position for teams on Day 2. It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up delivering top-three receiving production from this tight end class, despite not being valued that way.

The highly-anticipated Aaron Rodgers trade would have multiple fantasy ramifications for the Jets and Packers. While Jets GM Joe Douglas is not expected to include a first-round pick (No. 13) in the deal, one of New York's back-to-back second rounders (No. 42 and No. 43) certainly could be. One other thing I'm monitoring is whether or not Corey Davis is shipped to Green Bay in addition to draft pick compensation. Would that officially lead to Odell Beckham Jr. returning to New York, this time in Green?

On the Packers' side, GM Brian Gutenkunst has taken seven total wide receivers in his four draft classes, all outside of Round 1 and that seems like a trend bound to continue -- especially if they end up acquiring one of the Jets' second-rounders to go along with their own (No. 45).

