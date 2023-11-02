RotoPat's Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Patrick Mahomes takes his talents to Germany, Sam Howell seeks increased momentum vs. the Patriots, and Daniel Jones returns under center against the Raiders.

At running back, Josh Jacobs becomes the focal point of the Raiders’ post-Josh McDaniels offense, Jonathan Taylor hunts for answers after last Sunday’s baffling usage, and Bijan Robinson wonders if bigger workloads are finally coming against the Vikings.

In the receiver ranks, A.J. Brown confronts his toughest matchup of the season in the Cowboys, Cooper Kupp waits for word on Matthew Stafford, and Chris Olave tries to shake his recent slump.

Up the seam, Dalton Kincaid attempts to build off his recent hot play, Kyle Pitts adjusts to a new quarterback, and Trey McBride looks to establish himself as an every-week TE1.