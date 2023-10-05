RotoPat's Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Lamar Jackson tries to stay hot on the ground against the Steelers, Matthew Stafford hunts for touchdowns vs. the Eagles, and Daniel Jones searches for signs of life in Miami.

At running back, David Montgomery readies for more touchdowns against the Panthers, Devon Achane eyes another matchup-flipping outing vs. the sorry Giants, and Aaron Jones attempts to bounce back from his disastrous Week 4.

In the receiver ranks, Justin Jefferson preps for a Chiefs track meet, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp look to co-exist in Los Angeles, and Calvin Ridley hopes to bust his slump in Buffalo.

Up the seam, Darren Waller aims to get on track vs. the Dolphins, George Kittle begs for targets against the Cowboys, and Hunter Henry scrounges for red zone work opposite Juwan Johnson.