RotoPat's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Cooper Kupp hopes for a 100-yard day in New Jersey, Mike Evans sizes up his arch-nemesis Marshon Lattimore, and Stefon Diggs hunts for a breakout vs. New England.

At quarterback, Patrick Mahomes searches for answers against the Bengals, C.J. Stroud returns from his concussion vs. the Titans, and Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr vie for streamer relevance in Tampa.

In the running back ranks, Raheem Mostert angles for touchdowns in Baltimore, Bijan Robinson calls for the ball in Chicago, and Aaron Jones looks to repeat his strong Christmas Eve performance.

Up the seam, George Kittle tries to spike one final week, Gerald Everett greets a plus matchup in the Broncos, and Taysom Hill wonders if he is still part of the Saints’ offense.