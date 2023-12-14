RotoPat's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Jahmyr Gibbs hopes for the right game flow against the Broncos, James Cook goes big game hunting vs. the Cowboys, and Breece Hall angles for receptions in Miami.

At quarterback, Matthew Stafford tries to keep his hot streak going against the Commanders, Kyler Murray comes off bye vs. the 49ers, and Russell Wilson gets in the Lions den in Detroit.

In the receiver ranks, Stefon Diggs attempts to break his slump against DaRon Bland and company, Deebo Samuel preps for more zone coverage in Arizona, and Cooper Kupp battles Puka Nacua for WR1 status.

Up the seam, Trey McBride returns from bye against the 49ers, Dalton Kincaid settles in alongside Dawson Knox, and Isaiah Likely looks to keep riding the streamer wave in Jacksonville.