RotoPat's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL: DEC 03 49ers at Eagles

Brock Purdy looks to stay hot vs. Seattle, Patrick Mahomes attempts to right the ship against the Bills, and Jordan Love adjusts to life without Christian Watson.

At running back, De’Von Achane slides back into the RB1 ranks, Saquon Barkley comes off bye vs. the Packers, and Austin Ekeler hunts for answers against the Broncos.

In the receiver ranks, Michael Pittman tries to keep the good times rolling vs. the Bengals, Chris Olave wonders who will be at quarterback against the Panthers, and Nico Collins readies for battle with Sauce Gardner.

Up the seam, Jake Ferguson prepares for his TE1 closeup, Cole Kmet searches for touchdowns against the Lions, and Isaiah Likely digs in without Mark Andrews.