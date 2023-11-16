RotoPat's Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Justin Herbert looks to stay hot in Green Bay, Justin Fields returns from injury against the Lions, and Kyler Murray hunts for another QB1 effort vs. Houston.

Jahmyr Gibbs searches for more touchdowns vs. Chicago, Breece Hall eyes up more routes following Micael Carter’s release, and Javonte Williams preps for another 20-plus touch workload.

Stefon Diggs tries to quell the Bills’ unrest against the Jets, Davante Adams prepares for a tough matchup in Miami, and DeVonta Smith hopes for more targets without Dallas Goedert.

Travis Kelce comes off bye against the Eagles, Trey McBride readies for another 8-10 targets, and David Njoku adjusts to life without Deshaun Watson.