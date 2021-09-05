RotoPat's Final-Week Rankings









Special Offer: Get an edge on draft day with our 2021 Draft Guide that is packed with hundreds of player profiles, rankings for various formats, projections, tiers, mock drafts, custom scoring, our ADP Trend Report tool and more. And don't forget to use promo code PRESEASON15 to get 15% off annual subscriptions, but act fast because this offer ends Wednesday, September 8. Click here to learn more!

With barely a week to go until the opener, here are my crunch-time rankings. These are my favorite 25 quarterbacks, 50 running backs, 60 receivers and 25 tight ends. I try to view them as format-agnostic, but they hew much closer to PPR than standard. Ultimately, I abide by, “would I really draft this player over this player?”

Top 25 Quarterbacks

Story continues

1. Patrick Mahomes — QB6 and QB2 finishes since era-defining 2018.

2. Kyler Murray — The best passing dual-threat, the best rushing passer.

3. Josh Allen — That was probably a career year, but did you see these preseason game logs?

4. Russell Wilson — At peak of powers in Rams-ified O. 15 more TDs than any QB over past four years.

5. Lamar Jackson — Has 2-of-3 1,000-yard QB rushing seasons in NFL history. Best weapons of career.

6. Aaron Rodgers — Only certainty of a 9.0 TD% is regression, though AR is master of efficiency.

7. Dak Prescott — I prefer my football team not to have to consult my baseball team about my injury.

8. Justin Herbert — Regression all but certain, supporting cast not upgraded. But special player.

9. Tom Brady — Second most TDs of his career at age 43. Best WR of 21st century is his No. 3 option.

10. Matthew Stafford — Adding Sean McVay to his “aggressive yet efficient” game could be lethal.

11. Ryan Tannehill — Adding Julio Jones coming off top-10 2020.

12. Jalen Hurts — Eagles’ lack of commitment obscures sky-high fantasy upside.

13. Joe Burrow — Has the weapons. Does he have the post-injury confidence?

14. Trevor Lawrence — Strange vibes and strange weapons. But upside to spare.

15. Justin Fields — Shouldn’t be on the bench for more than a game or two.

16. Trey Lance — Our dual-threat nation turns its lonely eyes to you. Summer usage was bizarre.

17. Ben Roethlisberger — Has the weapons and the attempts. Hopefully has the elbow ligaments.

18. Baker Mayfield — Still lacks season-long ceiling, but in right place at right time for spiked weeks.

19. Tua Tagovailoa — By all accounts a more confident player in greater rhythm this summer.

20. Matt Ryan — Can Arthur Smith improve his declining efficiency sans Julio Jones?

21. Kirk Cousins — Non zero-chance Cousins is benched by Jokerfied Mike Zimmer.

22. Sam Darnold — Panthers pulling up from Dame range with this one. 37.5% chance it works.

23. Jameis Winston — Weapons scarce, Taysom looms in RZ. You can still cut the upside with a knife.

24. Ryan Fitzpatrick — Never as fun as it seems for teams or fantasy players.

25. Daniel Jones — Even a diet Josh Allen third-year leap would make Dimes a superflex steal.

Top 50 Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey — Prototype modern back remains locked into every-snap role.

2. Dalvin Cook — Poor man’s CMC meets poor man’s Derrick Henry = one very rich man.

3. Derrick Henry — Won’t catch me fading the big dog. Please throw this man some screens.

4. Alvin Kamara — The last Jameis RB to catch 40-plus passes was Charles Sims in 2015.

5 Ezekiel Elliott — Zeke’s body is supposedly back. More importantly, the same is true for his OL.

6. Saquon Barkley — Running behind arguably league’s worst OL, Barkley needs to be generational.

7. Jonathan Taylor — Centerpiece of Colts’ offense went bonkers down 2020 stretch.

8. Aaron Jones — Lost early-down work to AJ Dillon hopefully offset by increased receptions.

9. Austin Ekeler — 2020 injuries likely ensure same role with Saints/Kamara disciple Joe Lombardi.

10. Najee Harris — Steelers telegraphed 3D role for rookie RB before they even made the pick.

11. Nick Chubb — Safest floor there is comes with a defined ceiling.

12. Joe Mixon — Always something in the way for Mixon, but you can cross Giovani Bernard off the list.

13. Antonio Gibson — Gibson did the hard part first as a rookie. CMC role unlikely but not impossible.

14. David Montgomery — Who needs Tarik? Damien Williams more about Ryan Nall than D-Mont.

15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire — Take 2 in most dangerous O. Ankle issue leaves doubter door ajar.

16. Chris Carson — The “Rams’ system” would enhance both Carson’s RB2 floor and ceiling.

17. D’Andre Swift — Warning lights blinking, but this is a three-down talent you bet on.

18. Josh Jacobs — What does Kenyan Drake’s presence really change?

19. Gus Edwards — Edwards just has to show up with L-Jax and OL paving running lanes.

20. Miles Sanders — Kenneth Gainwell has Sanders living dangerously as low-end RB2.

21. James Robinson — Believe rational Urban Meyer usage when you see it.

22. Mike Davis — The horizon looks clear, though Davis wore down badly as 2020 every-down back.

23. Chase Edmonds — Edmonds offers immense upside in Rounds 5-7 range.

24. Damien Harris — This feels conservative after Cam Newton’s release.

25. Kareem Hunt — Hasn’t looked like KC self in CLE, but standalone RB2 calf tweak away from RB1.

26. Myles Gaskin — Can jack of all trades, master of none smoke and mirrors his way to RB2?

27. Raheem Mostert — We love our Trey Sermon, don’t we folks? Yet, Mostert still has top job.

28. Javonte Williams — Being held out of the preseason finale possible prelude to being named 1A.

29. Sony Michel — Rams view Hendo as strict COP back. Quietly had elite run-blocking OL in 2020.

30. Trey Sermon — Injury history, inconsistent college workloads could create committee ceiling.

31. AJ Dillon — Aaron Jones is an elite goal-line back. How much of that work can Dillon steal?

32. Melvin Gordon — MelGo was Elway’s signing. Every sign points to early changing of the guard.

33. Michael Carter — Jets clearly going with a committee. Carter where all the upside resides.

34. Darrell Henderson — How many passes can Henderson catch? His 2021 depends on it.

35. Nyheim Hines — Has reached James White-ian territory in terms of pass-catching dependability.

36. Jamaal Williams — D’Andre Swift already leaving an opening he might regret for teacher’s pet.

37. James Conner — Enough uncertainty to keep Conner in FLEX ranks. Kliff comfortable with two-back approach.

38. Ronald Jones — Mired in stalemate with Lenny. RoJo gets edge because of big-play ability.

39. Zack Moss — The Bills are the rare team with zero interest in establishing it.

40. Kenyan Drake — Number of receptions will depend on LV OL/defense/game flow.

41. Leonard Fournette — “Playoff Lenny” averaged 3.8 YPC behind elite OL, was healthy scratch.

42. Devin Singletary — I think Singletary will be preferred pass-catching back to Moss.

43. Darrel Williams — “The Mentor” is closely monitoring CEH’s ankle.

44. Tony Pollard — Pollard’s Achilles’ heel remains his lack of standalone value.

45. Malcolm Brown — Goal-line smoke signals have billowed since May. Could be just smoke.

46. David Johnson — The best pass catcher in this wretched backfield.

47. Giovani Bernard — Bernard’s role secure after Fournette and RoJo flopped as pass catchers.

48. Justin Jackson — Apparently getting the Bolts’ first chance on early downs.

49. Alexander Mattison — Zero standalone value is top-five insurance back.

50. Ty’Son Williams — First up to the be Ravens’ 1B post-J.K. Dobbins.

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Top 60 Receivers

1. Tyreek Hill — No receiver has any single attribute as dangerous as Hill’s speed.

2. Davante Adams — Has averaged 8/92/1 since breakout 2018.

3. Stefon Diggs — Chameleon Diggs aced compiling assignment with 6th most catches in history.

4. Calvin Ridley — Averaged 11 targets in eight games without Julio. Pitts will draw cover.

5. DeAndre Hopkins — One of three players since 1992 to draw 150-plus targets six straight seasons.

6. DK Metcalf — Metcalf’s alpha trajectory: Elite rookie —> WR1 sophomore —> stratospheric junior?

7. A.J. Brown — Amongst players with at least 2,000 receiving yards over past two years, AJB’s 17.43 YPC 1.64 more than anyone else.

8. Justin Jefferson — Averaged 95 yards in 14 games after becoming starter. Irv injury firewalls regression.

9. Keenan Allen — Coming off most consistent season of career. Little target competition.

10. Terry McLaurin — Fitzmagic will let McLaurin do more than just compile. Step 2: Fitz keeping job.

11. Allen Robinson — Already had WR1 numbers. Might finally have WR1 quarterback.

12. Chris Godwin — Pure “gut” bet that Godwin’s tailor-made Brady skill-set mindmelds with TB12.

13. D.J. Moore — On Stefon Diggs career trajectory. Has already done it all through three seasons.

14. Mike Evans — Brady needs to take more sideline shots beyond just the end zone.

15. Julio Jones — Hopefully Julio’s 32-year-old muscle tissue isn’t getting too soft.

16. CeeDee Lamb — Can't help but feel this is a reprise of Calvin Ridley’s 2019. Year too early.

17. Robert Woods — One of five WRs to catch 90-plus passes each of past two years gets massive QB upgrade.

18. Amari Cooper — Always something in the way. Getting Lou Gehrig/Wally Pipp’d as WR1?

19. Tyler Lockett — Never late, never early. Right-on-time Lockett offers nothing more, nothing less than expected.

20. Cooper Kupp — Despite down-field proclivities, Matthew Stafford has never ignored slot.

21. Adam Thielen — Irv Smith’s injury could prevent Thielen from regressing < 10 touchdowns.

22. Diontae Johnson — Don’t fight it. Wouldn’t be first third-year pro to get more efficient.

23. Jerry Jeudy — Reportedly getting open at will. Hopefully his QB will thread the needle.

24. Laviska Shenault — Shenault’s role grew more inevitable following Etienne’s injury.

25. Brandon Aiyuk — Capable YAC man, but Aiyuk is where Niners go for non-manufactured WR targets.

26. DeVonta Smith — The next great route-running hope.

27. Odell Beckham — Freak athlete he is, OBJ already all the way back physically. Can he stay there?

28. Tee Higgins — What did Chase’s arrival really change? Higgins had big 2020 amidst 104 AJG targets.

29. Robby Anderson — Robby’s “Temple narrative” with Matt Rhule meets his “Darnold narrative.”

30. Chase Claypool — Mapletron has to commit hostile takeover of WR corps with two target hogs.

31. Ja’Marr Chase — Best WR prospect since Amari had rusty summer after 2020 opt-out.

32. Will Fuller — Game-breaker, slate-flipper etc. whenever healthy. Good play-action fit with Tua.

33. JuJu Smith-Schuster — Officially just a slot man, JuJu hopes to lead YAC pack of Jarvis, Boyd etc.

34. Antonio Brown — Finally had an uneventful offseason. Feels like Tom Brady’s special project.

35. Tyler Boyd — Can this volume really remain with Chase joining Higgins?

36. Courtland Sutton — One of the NFL’s most physically imposing players when healthy. Is he?

37. Elijah Moore — So good he moved A.J. Brown to tears. Press, coaching staff fawning since May.

38. Michael Gallup — Essentially an “insurance back” at WR who also has standalone value.

39. Mike Williams — Still needed for huge role in holding pattern skill corps.

40. Corey Davis — Someone to be cautious with had very impressive summer.

41. Michael Pittman — Hilton’s injury hurts. Defenses now free to roll more coverage sophomore’s way.

42. Jarvis Landry — Caught fewest balls of career last season even with OBJ sidelined.

43. Brandin Cooks — The situation is just so, so bad.

44. Kenny Golladay — Too many red flags to list. Also an alpha when healthy.

45. Deebo Samuel — How many lollipops will post-Jimmy G offense dial up?

46. Darnell Mooney — Situation not for the faint of heart, but Mooney separates at will. Now has down-field QB.

47. Marquez Callaway — Steady offseason hype translated to preseason field.

48. Michael Thomas — Injury optimism doesn’t get you very far in FF, but the risk/reward is too lofty not to take a shot.

49. Marquise Brown — Impressive rookie Rashod Bateman will relieve pressure upon return from injury.

50. Mecole Hardman — Indications the slow-developing wideout is finally the No. 2.

51. D.J. Chark — Been in witness protection since suffering hand injury. Bad summer vibes.

52. Curtis Samuel — Has not practiced since June.

53. Jaylen Waddle — Early indications are that he’ll avoid the fate of “this year’s Henry Ruggs.”

54. Rondale Moore — Please just stay on the field, Rondale.

55. Marvin Jones — Always spoiling something.

56. Rashod Bateman — Missing link for Ravens’ offense is behind because of injury.

57. DeVante Parker — Parker’s six-year career is the second half of 2019 and everything else.

58. Marquez Valdes-Scantling — Will remain effective role player who can change matchups on 2-3 targets.

59. Henry Ruggs — Radio silent summer included zero preseason snaps.

60. Jakobi Meyers — Seemingly safest targets receptacle in suddenly-crowded offense.

Top 25 Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce — Only Nuk has more receiving yards since Patrick Mahomes became QB.

2. Darren Waller — Seventh in receiving over past two years. Sixth in targets last season.

3. George Kittle — Averaged 10 yards per target over past three years. Only one other TE above 9.31.

4. Mark Andrews — 17 TDs over past two years tied for eighth. Still Ravens’ No. 1 pass catcher.

5. T.J. Hockenson — On star TE career trajectory, Hock should also be on Waller targets plan.

6. Kyle Pitts — Getting nervous I’m fading a HOFer. Just such a cruel world for rookie TEs. Is Pitts a TE?

7. Logan Thomas — Every-down player. WFT’s WR corps still quietly shaky.

8. Tyler Higbee — Has the deck finally been cleared? Third target there for the taking.

9. Robert Tonyan — Scored on 21.1% of targets in 2020. (I.e. regression). Thankfully they have nowhere to go but up.

10. Noah Fant — Feels ready to do some compiling for Teddy Checkdown.

11. Mike Gesicki — Improves a little bit each year, though MIA’s skill corps has never been this crowded.

12. Dallas Goedert — Zach Ertz’s inability to get traded capping Goedert’s ceiling with erratic QB.

13. Evan Engram — He just keeps coming back, though target competition will be fierce.

14. Cole Kmet — The Bears seem very committed to making this happen.

15. Gerald Everett — The TE and QB who pray together throw end zone fades together?

16. Hunter Henry — Fell down the Ozzie Smith bottomless hole in Pats camp. Badly needed in RZ.

17. Austin Hooper — Supposedly ticketed for a bigger role. Definitely being paid for one.

18. Anthony Firkser — I have faith the Firk Daddy will shake this committee.

19. Jared Cook — He’s aging, but Cook is TD-scoring machine for offense that needs one.

20. Rob Gronkowski — Mike Evans could be stealing Gronk’s life force.

21. Jonnu Smith — Made the mistake of becoming an indispensable blocker. So dangerous with ball in his hands.

22. Dan Arnold — Maybe we are trying too hard to make this happen, but many positive signs.

23. Adam Trautman — Maybe he needed to work on something, but summer usage too concerning.

24. Zach Ertz — Undead zombie tight end has lost his protector in Carson Wentz.

25. Pat Freiermuth — The next great pass-catching Steelers TE?

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, or follow @NBCSEdgeFB or @RotoPat on Twitter.