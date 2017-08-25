RotoPat: Fantasy Top 50s 2017

Patrick Daugherty ranks his top 32 QBs, 50 RBs, 60 WRs and 25 TEs for the 2017 season

The fightin’ Alex Smiths will be barnstorming New England in less than two weeks. After seven months, one Le'Veon Bell single and countless Tom Brady avocado ice cream articles, football is almost here. I’ve tried to keep this simple. One-liners on my favorite 32 quarterbacks, 50 running backs, 60 receivers and 25 tight ends. I aimed for format agnostic, but hewed closer to PPR than standard. Maybe .5 PPR, if you insist. I just tried to rank people in the order I like them for the 2017 season, with “would I really draft this guy over that guy?” the guiding light. Enjoy, and be sure to check out the Rotoworld Draft Guide, with all the mocks, projections and premium fantasy football content your heart could ever desire.





Top 32 Quarterbacks





1. Tom Brady — Older than Emmanuel Macron, but has never had more weapons. Pats designed to light up the sky.

2. Drew Brees — Averaged 5,141 yards since 2011, which would be seventh all time for a single season.

3. Aaron Rodgers — Uncertain backfield means another 600-plus attempts likely in the offing for last year’s QB1.

4. Matt Ryan — 9.26 YPA last season was highest by any player since 2000. Regression probable, collapse unlikely.

5. Marcus Mariota — Time seems to be now for 23 year old with majorly improved supporting cast.

6. Kirk Cousins — The QB5 and QB9 the past two seasons, Cousins’ supporting cast has injury Qs, but also depth.

7. Andrew Luck — Posted 1:1 career year to major offseason shoulder surgery ratio last season. Doubtful for Week 1.

8. Cam Newton — Only two years removed from QB1 overall finish, Newton should find 2015-16 middle ground.

9. Russell Wilson — OL and run game still concerns. Wilson remained durable in 2016, but not indestructible.

10. Ben Roethlisberger — Home/road splits, top-heavy supporting cast and injury risk knock Ben down a notch.

11. Derek Carr — Hyped 2016 was just 17th by average fantasy points. Enough weapons to put it all together?

12. Andy Dalton — Surprisingly steady producer has more at his disposal than he did in 2016.

13. Jameis Winston — Could be vastly under-ranked, but Bucs quietly one of league’s most run-committed teams.

14. Dak Prescott — Wide range of potential outcomes with many factors (OL issues, Zeke ban) beyond his control.

15. Philip Rivers — Receiver corps banged up early this year. Three straight Game 9-16 fades.

16. Matthew Stafford — Will probably finish higher, but helming fantasy-hostile scheme.

17. Carson Palmer — Humpty Dumpty got put back together in second half of 2016. Receiver corps deep enough?

18. Eli Manning — 2016 was not the first time the Eli fantasy dream died. Is Brandon Marshall a red priest?

19. Jay Cutler — Posted career-high 92.3 QB rating under Adam Gase in 2015. Weapons better now than then.

20. Sam Bradford — Set completion percentage record behind ragged line. Is Sam Bradford.

21. Carson Wentz — Improved WRs, but had only nine touchdowns over final 12 games last season.

22. Tyrod Taylor — Bills tanking the season. Deep threats Watkins and Goodwin are gone.

23. Alex Smith — Supposedly having great camp. Has to be perfect to hold off Mahomes.

24. Joe Flacco — Bulky back, shaky running game, potentially washed receiver corps, pathetic 6.42 YPA in 2016.

25. DeShone Kizer — Low floor — he was benched against Stanford — but “streamer lifehack of the year” ceiling.

26. Trevor Siemian — Molder Gary Kubiak is gone, but Demaryius and Manny remain.

27. Brian Hoyer — Will have a hot streak followed by cold streak twice as long.

28. Jared Goff — Improved OL, coaching staff and receivers, but Goff was historically bad as a rookie.

29. Chad Henne — Has a few weapons, but career 58:63 TD:INT ratio through 1,954 attempts.

30. Deshaun Watson — Doesn’t have to be real-life good to score fantasy points, but not the Week 1 starter.

31. Mike Glennon — Would have to play at near-MVP level to hold off Trubisky. Awful receivers.

32. Josh McCown — Should have gone into coaching.





Top 50 Running Backs





1. David Johnson — Could lead Cardinals in both rushing and receiving.

2. Le’Veon Bell — Played 12 games in 2016 and finished fifth in rushing (1,268) and second in RB receiving (616).

3. LeSean McCoy — Whatever the Bills’ long-term intentions, they still have to run. OC Rick Dennison targets RBs.

