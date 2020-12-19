Rotherham vs Derby County postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Derby County’s trip to Rotherham was called off 90 minutes before kick off (Getty)

The Championship match between Rotherham United and Derby County has been postponed after one player among the Millers tested positive for Covid-19.

The match was called off fewer than 90 minutes before kick-off on Saturday afternoon, with Rotherham confirming that other players have shown symptoms of the virus since the player tested positive.

As a result, all of those squad members showing symptoms were forced to isolate as they await the result of a Covid-19 test, with the game postponed and due to be rescheduled at a later date.

An EFL statement explained: "The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

"A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course."

Rotherham were forced to cancel the match after a player tested positive for Covid-19Getty

The match was due to be a chance for Wayne Rooney’s side to move out of the Championship relegation zone, following a six-game unbeaten run that included a 2-0 victory over Swansea City on Wednesday.

The postponement came days after Sunderland’s three League One fixtures over the festive period were postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 within the north-east club, which left them without several players for the 1-1 draw with Wimbledon on Tuesday before more players tested positive within the squad.

