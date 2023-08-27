Rotherham United 1-2 Leicester City: Kasey McAteer nets double as Foxes maintain 100% start

Kasey McAteer curled home a superb late winner as Leicester City beat Rotherham United to continue their 100% start to the Championship season and move two points clear at the top of the table.

The academy product put the Foxes ahead, heading in past keeper Viktor Johansson at the back post after a fine run turn and cross from Kelechi Iheanacho.

A fired up Rotherham, who had an early Jordan Hugill header ruled out for a foul, swiftly drew level after the interval when Fred Onyedinma headed home.

But McAteer showed exquisite touch and composure to cut inside and earn victory with six minutes remaining.

Dropping into the Championship has proved little issue for Leicester, as this success ensured a fourth straight win to start a season for the first time in their history.

Not even Nigel Pearson's record-smashing side of 2013-14, who finished with 31 wins and 102 points in the second tier, achieved such a feat, as they won three and drew one in their unbeaten sequence before losing to Charlton in game five.

The result was tough on the Millers, who had delivered a second-half performance full of desire and a consistent goal threat.

But they could easily have been trailing by two or three after an impressive first 45 minutes from Enzo Maresca's side, who have now won five from five in all competitions.

Aside from McAteer's opener, Rotherham defender Tyler Blackett did well to deny Stephy Mavididi, who also squandered a glorious opening just before the break, while Ricardo Pereira tested Johansson with a powerful strike from distance

The home side's dynamic start to the second half forced a series of corners and, after Andre Green headed just wide from Cafu's set-piece, they made the pressure count with 53 minutes played when Green crossed for Onyedinma, whose flicked header went in at the far post.

Both sides had opportunities in an increasingly open match before McAteer took the ball onto his left foot and curled a wonderful effort into the far corner.

Rotherham almost snatched a point but substitute Tom Eaves could not head in Dexter Lembikisa's cross.

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor:

"We're in a little bit of pain right now. Bar the first 45 minutes at Stoke we have competed and showed signs of being a really good team, but not picked up the points we deserved.

"We more than matched one of the best teams in the league. They just had a little bit more on the pitch and the bench. People spoke about what it was in terms of the levels of the opposition but it's irrelevant - we have to be where we need to be and that is a front-foot team.

"I spoke to the officials and it [Hugill's header] was disallowed for two reasons. A foul on the goalkeeper and offside. Both were marginal. If that is a foul then a lot is going to get given from set-pieces. But what happened in that moment does not excuse the lack of concentration for their goal.

"It was a well-worked goal from their point of view but poor from ourselves. The second goal was a mirror image. We just switched off. Little moments have let us down and gone against us."

Leicester City head coach Enzo Maresca:

"I was very happy with Kasey, for the two goals but also the way he works off the ball. He helps a lot.

"He is working the right way and he helps us out. I'm happy for him and the academy.

"I really like him, not just because he scored. I like the way he works and he sacrifices. He helps a lot without the ball. He is an important player.

"It was a very good performance. They score many goals from set-pieces, the delivery from Cafu is unbelievable. I think we were very good defensively. We fought in the right way."