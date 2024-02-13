Rotherham United 1-2 Hull City: Noah Ohio winner as Tigers beat bottom side

Jaden Philogene-Bidace's rabona effort was diverted into his own goal by Millers defender Cameron Humphreys-Grant

Hull City consolidated their place in the Championship play-off chase by fighting back to beat bottom side Rotherham United.

Jaden Philogene's audacious rabona-style strike, which took a deflection off Millers defender Cameron Humphreys-Grant, cancelled out Christ Tiehi's early opener for the hosts.

A first Hull goal for recent signing Noah Ohio secured the Tigers' first league double against Rotherham for 40 years.

Despite the win, Hull actually dropped a place due to Norwich - level on points and goal difference - climbing into sixth spot by virtue of goals scored after the Canaries' 4-2 win over Watford.

Even so, there was no denying Hull's superiority at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham, meanwhile, ended the game still searching for their first win since Boxing Day and remain 12 points from safety at the foot of the table.

And yet the evening had started so brightly for the hosts.

Tiehi reacted quickly, in the fourth minute, when Seb Revan's cross dropped kindly into his path, and his half-volley took a deflection as it flew past Ryan Allsop.

Rotherham did not buckle, despite coming under intense pressure following their early strike, as 38-year-old Hull striker Billy Sharp was denied by the quick reactions of Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Hull continued to pursue an equaliser and went close during the final throes of the first half when Anass Zaroury's corner found Jacob Greaves lurking at the back post. His initial header was saved by the overworked Johansson before the follow-up slithered wide.

Zaroury was presented with his own opportunity to impress after the break with a right-footed strike from the left that was close, but not close enough. Moments later, Philogene saw his header fly over the bar from close range.

Philogene was not to be denied in the 71st minute when he scored with an incredible finish to level for the visitors, punishing Rotherham for being slow to react after Ruben Vinagre struck the crossbar with an angled shot.

The ex-Aston Villa man twisted his marker twice, before striking an angled shot as his kicking right leg swept across the back of his standing left leg. The effort appeared to take a deflection off Humphreys-Grant, but there was no doubt who was claiming it.

It got even better for the visitors four minutes later as they took the lead through Ohio, who scored his first goal since moving from Standard Liege.

Rotherham tried to find a way back into the game but were denied by a Hull side who had no intention of giving up their lead.

The result leaves Hull hopeful of a top-six finish, while Rotherham's defeat leaves them freefalling towards relegation.

Rotherham manager Leam Richardson to BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I'm disappointed with the result. The work ethic was excellent in terms of how we started the game. We had a mad five to ten minutes in the second half that cost us.

"Fine margins really affected us. In my opinion, the Championship is as good as it's been for 20-plus years. We know where we are at, we know how we want to build and sustain at this level.

"I knew what I was walking into. That's a work in progress. People could have shied away from this challenge but that's not my make-up.

"We will dust ourselves off. We will work hard. We need to make a fist of it, and in the final 15 games we need to give a very strong account of ourselves."

Hull boss Liam Rosenior to BBC Radio Humberside:

"It didn't start great, but I was really proud of the players. When you have a difficult game and go down to a deflected shot away from home, you can think it's not your day.

"But we kept going, we kept knocking on the door, we moved them from side to side, they got tired and their keeper was magnificent. But I'm delighted with our players.

"The fans were brilliant. I think if we can keep the togetherness, then we can have a good season. It is a really big win for us, but it means nothing if we don't follow it up.

"I missed the press conference on Monday because I needed to speak to 12 or so players to lift them. It is all worth it for nights like this. We have to keep working, improving and hopefully peak at the end of this season."