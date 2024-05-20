Rotherham sign defender Rafferty from Portsmouth

Joe Rafferty spent two seasons at Portsmouth after joining them from Preston [Rex Features]

Rotherham United have signed defender Joe Rafferty on a two-year contract following his release by Portsmouth.

The 30-year-old full-back made 42 appearances as Pompey won promotion as League One champions.

But he was not offered a new deal and his move to the New York Stadium will be completed when he becomes a free agent next month.

Rafferty is Rotherham's second signing since Steve Evans returned as boss following Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

He will remain in the third tier following Rotherham's relegation, which led to the sacking of Evans' predecessor Leam Richardson.

Rafferty told BBC Radio Solent last week that he "totally disagreed" with Portsmouth boss John Mousinho's decision about his future.

"I felt like I was the right person for the job next season in the role but he explained that it was something slightly different he wanted," he said.

“It was a disappointment and a bit of a shock but that’s football - I had something in the back of my mind preparing me for it.”