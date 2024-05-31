Rotherham sign Coventry midfielder Kelly

Rotherham United have agreed to sign experienced midfielder Liam Kelly from Coventry City.

The 34-year-old is Rotherham's seventh signing since relegation from the Championship and Steve Evans' appointment as manager.

Kelly made 180 appearances for Coventry, including 19 last season, and helped them win promotion from League One in 2019-20.

He has agreed a two-year deal with the Millers and the deal will be completed when his contract with Coventry expires.