Roth leads Tuscola soccer past Pisgah in County Clash

Apr. 2—Anna Roth did it all for Tuscola soccer Monday night.

Roth tallied a key second-half goal, and the senior came up with several defensive gems as Tuscola defeated rival Pisgah 2-0 in the first County Clash soccer showdown of the season at C.E. Weatherby Stadium.

The win was the second-straight for Tuscola as the Mounties move to 2-3-2 overall and 2-0 in Mountain 7 play. Pisgah drops to 0-10 on the season and 0-4 in conference action.

Tuscola took a 1-0 lead to the second-half and Roth finally gave the Mounties some breathing room with a header off a corner kick by junior Gracie Rinker that zipped past a Bears' defender and junior keeper Haley Henderson for a 2-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the game.

It was Roth's first goal of the season and Tuscola head coach Ray Sugg described the scoring play as "beautiful."

"Roth has been so close, she has made contact, she's made keepers make saves, she's hit the crossbar," Sugg said. "But she did it with authority and it went through the keeper and another player. It was a beautiful goal."

Roth credited Rinker with setting up her first goal of the season.

"Gracie had an amazing corner kick," Roth said. "It went right to me. This is a huge win for us. We are passing really well and we are connecting. We have been working really hard. Our defense was better and we shut them out."

Roth broke up several Pisgah scoring attempts in both the first and second halves as the Mounties pitched their second-straight shutout. Sugg said recording a shutout was one of the team's goals for the game.

Sugg said that Roth has been a steady presence as a center-defender for the Mounties all season.

"Roth has saved us all season long," said Sugg. "(Roth) has been great back there. I could give her player of the game every game if I wanted to but I need to spread it around a little bit. Defensively, that is my star."

Sugg also praised the play of Mounties keeper Julia Wells saying the freshman is a solid all-around athlete.

"Julia has really stepped up," Sugg said. "Julia is a basketball player, good hands, good athlete. She is also comfortable with her feet and we don't mind passing back to her. She is an athlete we trust back there."

Rinker set the tone for the Mounties just two minutes into the game when she took a pass from fellow junior Analyn Revelia and ripped a shot past Henderson into the left side of the goal. It was Rinker's fourth goal of the season.

But Pisgah kept up the pressure and the Bears had several scoring chances but could never connect with the back of the net. Kylee Mesimer and Maggie Mull missed chances to tie the game in the first half.

"That is soccer," said Pisgah head coach Luis Garcia. "My team is working hard. We are trying to wake up that bear."

Garcia said the play of Henderson helped keep the Bears in the game. He said the Bears suffered a defensive breakdown on Roth's second-half goal."

"We were supposed to cover more of that area," Garcia said. "There was open space and the other team was strong, too. (Henderson) is new and she has been working hard."

Tuscola missed scoring opportunities in both halves and Sugg said that is something that the Mounties must cleanup.

"We had a goal to score three and we had some really good chances," Sugg said. "Late in the game, we had some good looks at the goal. Right now, the biggest weak spot we have had is finishing chances. We need to start putting these games out earlier. We had some good chances."

Sugg played every player on the 22-player roster and the Mounties' depth was a key factor in the win. He said giving playing time to freshmen and sophomores will pay dividends as the season progresses.

"It gives the starters minutes to rest," Sugg said. "If you get that time to rest you can be more intense when you are on the field. These are freshmen and sophomores who are getting action in varsity games."

Tuscola will travel to East Henderson on Wedesday in search of their third-straight conference victory. Pisgah hosts Veritas Christian Academy in a non-conference game Wednesday.